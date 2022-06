In June, Mike Tyson's cannabis brand, Tyson 2.0 is launching two new products in the Canadian market. During an interview with Complex Canada, Mike Tyson said “It’s the Year of the Ear,” in reference to ear-shaped THC edibles called Mike's Bites. The other product is called TKO, dried cannabis flowers that were grown by Purplefarm Genetics from Ontario.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO