ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Jarrett Claims AJ Styles “Had to Be Essentially Forced Out” of Impact Wrestling

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTNA/Impact Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett discussed AJ Styles’ departure from the promotion on his podcast. “I resigned December 21, 2013. In early December is when the Carter’s put the nail in the coffin for me and Toby (Keith) to acquire majority interest. We knew it was game, set, match. It was...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Results – June 10, 2022

Your announcers are Michael Cole and Pat McAfee. We are told that Sami Zayn wrestles Riddle and if Riddle wins he gets a Unified title match but if he loses, he will be banned from Smackdown. We see Drew McIntyre in Gorilla Position fighting off Butch before he can go...
WWE
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
WWE
PWMania

Chances of Stephanie McMahon Returning to WWE Have Diminished

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on Stephanie McMahon’s “leave of absence” from WWE and the attempts to bury her a few weeks after her departure. There was an attempt to bury her earlier this week, and Dave Meltzer reports that the Business Insider story about her departure was planted by someone in the company as a tactic to bury her. According to the article, Vince McMahon is the cause for her “leave of absence.” Meltzer, on the other hand, stated that she was the one who decided to leave and that she had been considering doing so for some time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Road Dogg
PWMania

Naomi Makes Her First Tweet Since Walking Out on WWE RAW

Naomi has sent out her first tweet since walking out on WWE. After walking out of WWE RAW due to creative differences, Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely and stripped of their Women’s Tag Team Titles. As PWMania.com previously reported, merchandise for the two stars has been...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Star Possibly Injured During SmackDown Match

Xia Li may have been injured on Friday’s WWE SmackDown during her defeat to Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifier. A doctor and a referee checked on Li, who was still in the ring, while Ronda Rousey made her way out to the ring, according to the Mr. Steal Yo Dibs YouTube channel.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on Bray Wyatt and WWE, Wrestler Discusses Wyatt – Vince McMahon

Rumors of WWE potentially re-signing Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) reportedly boosted ticket sales for last Sunday’s WWE Hell In a Cell event, although WWE has yet to re-sign the man behind The Fiend. A new story on Wrestling Observer Radio offered some intriguing details regarding Wyatt’s WWE release last...
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title Confirmed

On next week’s SmackDown from Minneapolis, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. Riddle defeated Sami Zayn in singles competition on Friday night’s SmackDown on FOX, with Paul Heyman on commentary. Riddle was supposed to be banned from the blue brand if Sami won, but since he won, Riddle has earned a title match against Reigns on SmackDown next Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tna Impact Wrestling
PWMania

Roman Reigns Reacts to Facing Riddle on WWE SmackDown Next Week

Riddle gained the chance to face the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown next week after defeating Sami Zayn on the show Friday night, with the stipulation that if he lost, he’d be kicked off SmackDown. Money in the Bank was scheduled to feature the match, but...
WWE
PWMania

MVP and Chris Jericho Get Into Heated Confrontation After AEW Dynamite

After a recent AEW Dynamite taping, AEW’s Chris Jericho and WWE’s MVP apparently got into a heated confrontation. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, MVP and Jericho had a confrontation inside the hotel where AEW performers were staying after the Dynamite show on May 18 in Houston, Texas, where MVP sometimes stays. According to reports, the incident occurred at 1am local time, following the Dynamite filming earlier that night.
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (6/10)

As tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the road to Money In the Bank heats up. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey is advertised to appear on the WWE Events website and the venue website, yet she has not been officially announced for tonight’s show. Natalya, the new #1 contender to Rousey, is also scheduled to appear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PWMania

Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

PHOTOS: WWE NXT UK Star Xia Brookside Engaged to Be Married

Xia Brookside is engaged to be married. On Twitter, the WWE NXT UK star announced her engagement to fellow pro wrestler Sean Kustom, who is from Australia and regularly competes in the UK. Best wishes to the happy couple. Brookside debuted in pro wrestling in 2014, working in the independent...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Rob Van Dam Discusses His Relationship with Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam spoke on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to talk about a variety of topics. RVD was asked about his friendship with Vince McMahon during it:. “We have a great relationship. I have nothing but respect for him,” Rob shared. “From...
WWE
PWMania

AEW Doesn’t Have Too Many Championships, But There’s a Bigger Problem

Wednesday night on Dynamite, a new AEW Championship was introduced:. The AEW All-Atlantic Championship. A belt that looks to be the equivalent of the Intercontinental title, and now the second-secondary men’s title next to the TNT Championship. Even Dave Meltzer thinks this extra championship is too much for the...
WWE
PWMania

Impact Wrestling Results – June 9, 2022

We open up with a look at everything that went down leading to tonight’s event. It’s obvious Sami Callihan vs. Moose will be added to Slammiversary in some fashion. They aired yet another TNA-themed classic opening set to the old Cross the Line theme song. Those have been a nice nod to history as they head towards Slammiversary on 6/19.
WWE
PWMania

Roman Reigns No Longer Advertised For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns apparently won’t be appearing on tonight’s SmackDown on FOX. As PWMania.com previously reported, Reigns was advertised on the WWE Events website for tonight’s SmackDown from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Even as recently as Thursday night, Reigns was still being advertised.
BATON ROUGE, LA
PWMania

Bruce Prichard to Undergo Surgery for Torn Rotator Cuff

WWE executive Bruce Prichard has revealed that he will have surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Prichard discussed his injury and rehabilitation time on the latest “Something To Wrestle With” podcast. “I have a torn rotator cuff,” Prichard said. “The plan is to get it fixed next...
WWE
PWMania

SPOILER: Plans for RAW Superstar on Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

RAW Superstar Riddle is reportedly scheduled for a WWE SmackDown angle with Sami Zayn tonight. Riddle is scheduled to appear on SmackDown tonight to follow up on the challenge he gave to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on Monday night’s RAW. According to Fightful Select, a pitch for Riddle to work with Zayn on tonight’s event was made on Thursday.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy