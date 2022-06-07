Jeff Jarrett Claims AJ Styles “Had to Be Essentially Forced Out” of Impact Wrestling

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO