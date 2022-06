COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Five rural South Carolina counties will share most of $160 million set aside last year to help rural, poor school districts build new school buildings. With architecture firms suggesting it would cost about $1.5 billion to upgrade and eliminate critical problems in all of South Carolina's rural schools, Education Superintendent Molly Spearman wants lawmakers to create an annual fund to help those districts, The Post and Courier reported.

EDUCATION ・ 3 HOURS AGO