Gunman fires several shots at vehicle on 101 Freeway in Studio City area

California Highway Patrol is searching for a gunman who opened fire on another driver on the 101 Freeway in the Studio City area early Tuesday morning.

The car-to-car shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near on the southbound lanes of the freeway, south of Lankershim Boulevard, according to CHP.

The victim, who did not wish to be identified, said a gunman driving a dark-colored vehicle had been following the victim from the 170 Freeway.

As both vehicles slowed down on the 101 Freeway, the gunman opened fire on the victim’s car, firing at least five shots, the victim said.

The victim, who was not hit, exited the freeway and called for help as the gunman fled the scene.

Images show the car’s windows shattered, with what appeared to be a bullet hole visible on the windshield.

The suspect was described as being a bald older man driving a black or dark-colored vehicle with its rear bumper hanging off.

The gunman had not yet been found later Tuesday morning and it’s unclear what prompted the shooting.

No further details were immediately available. Anyone with information on the assailant is asked to contact CHP.

