ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Johnny Depp thanks supporters in 1st TikTok video after trial win

By Christine Samra, Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ceA7e_0g3FOh8900

Editors Note: A previous version of this story listed Depp’s age incorrectly. This version has been updated with his correct age.

Johnny Depp joined TikTok after his recent trial win, quickly garnering millions of followers.

His first video on the social media platform pays tribute to his fans.

It starts with a montage showing his supporters holding signs and rallying for him outside of the courthouse during his trial against ex-wife Amber Heart. The video then shows fans giving him a standing ovation during his recent concerts in England.

“To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters. We’ve been everywhere together, we have seen everything together,” Depp’s caption read. “We have walked the same road together. We did the right thing together, all because you cared. And now, we will all move forward together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you.”

The actor signed the caption off with “My love & respect, JD.”

Sometime on Monday, the TikTok account @johnnydepp was created. As of Tuesday morning, before any videos were posted, the account had 3.5 million followers and counting.

TikTok users posted reaction and discussion videos daily during Depp’s six-week trial, many in support of the 58-year-old actor. “#Justiceforjohnnydepp” videos currently have 20.2 billion views on TikTok, while “#justiceforamberheard” videos have 86.3 million views.

Some speculate that Depp’s move to the social media platform is him gearing up for a comeback. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is already present on Facebook and Instagram. He posted statements to both sites following his trial.

Depp was awarded $10 million in the libel lawsuit over an op-ed piece Heard, 36, wrote in the Washington Post. Although Depp was never named in the article, Heard described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp alleged that Heard lied about him abusing her before and during their 15-month marriage.

A jury awarded Heard $2 million in damages in her countersuit against Depp , finding that Heard was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers, who accused her of creating a detailed hoax that included roughing up their apartment to look worse for police.

Besides joining TikTok, Depp has celebrated his court victory publicly by performing with Jeff Beck in England and spending more than $60,000 on dinner at an Indian restaurant there, according to Indian news outlet The Indian Express .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Beck
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3m#England#Johnnydepp
KTLA

Brother detained after baby shot in Compton

A boy was taken into custody after his 11-month-old baby brother was shot in Compton late Wednesday morning, authorities said. The shooting was reported shortly before noon at 1033 E. Poppy Avenue. The wounded baby was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Romero told KTLA […]
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
KTLA

More customers sue Hertz over false arrests

More than 100 customers are suing the rental car giant for mental and emotional damages after they say were falsely arrested and even jailed after Hertz filed police reports saying the cars they rented were stolen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTLA

3 dead, 4 injured in Boyle Heights shooting

Three people are dead and three others are hospitalized following a shooting at an underground party in Boyle Heights. Los Angeles police officials believe multiple people opened fire inside a building on the 1400 block of South Lorena Street around 12:40 a.m. Sunday. The scene sprawled a large swath of the neighborhood with crime scene […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy