3 kids facing arson charges in connection with raging blaze that destroyed 4 buildings in Orange

By Boston 25 News Staff
 5 days ago
A massive blaze broke out at vacant mill buildings in Orange on Saturday morning. (Handout photo)

ORANGE, Mass. — Three kids are facing criminal charges in connection with a raging blaze that destroyed four buildings in Orange over the weekend, authorities announced Tuesday.

The kids, whose ages range between 12 and 14, will be summonsed to Greenfield Juvenile Court on arson-related delinquency charges, Orange Fire Chief James Young, Orange Police Chief James Sullivan, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan said in a joint news release.

The massive fire broke out in the area of 16 West River Street around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. Firefighters responding to the scene were greeted by heavy smoke and flames at the vacant mill building and three others in the area, including one on East River Street.

Crews from more than a dozen area fire departments worked throughout the day and night to contain the flames.

“I would again like to thank the residents of Orange and our surrounding towns for their support since Saturday,” Chief Young said in a news release. “I’d also like to express our gratitude for the tremendous mutual aid response by our brother and sister firefighters from across the region and the state.”

Two people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

The names of the kids have not been released because of their age.

An arraignment date has not been set.

TipCanoe
4d ago

Maybe if the names were released, they feel some sense of shame for what they’ve done.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Boston#Violent Crime#Orange#Greenfield Juvenile Court#Orange Fire#Orange Police#Follow Boston 25 News
