Man charged in Sunday shooting of Chicago police officer

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — A man has been charged in a Sunday shooting that wounded a Chicago police officer during a traffic stop on the city’s South Side, police said Tuesday.

Jerome Halsey, 27, of Chicago faces two counts of attempted murder and two firearm-related aggravated battery charges, the Chicago Police Department said.

Police said officers were conducting a traffic stop Sunday afternoon when Halsey fired at officers, striking one officer who was hospitalized in serious-but-stable condition.

Police returned fire, hitting Halsey several times. He was expected in court later Tuesday, and it was not immediately clear if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sunday’s shooting marked the third shooting in a week of a law enforcement officer in Chicago.

A Chicago police officer was shot last Wednesday after she tried to make a traffic stop. She was released from a hospital Monday to the cheers of dozens of officers, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Police identified a suspect in her shooting last week, but no arrests have been reported.

An officer with the U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive apprehension team and his police dog were shot last Thursday on the city’s Northwest Side while serving a warrant. The officer was shot in the hand but declined to be taken to a hospital. The dog was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in that shooting.

