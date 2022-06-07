Police work to identify vehicle connected to 2021 shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for help identifying a vehicle in connection with the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man on Briley Parkway in February of 2021.
Investigators believe a dark Dodge Charger with tinted windows was involved in the shooting of Eric Thompson Jr.
Thompson and two passengers had left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at his silver Kia Forte on Briley Parkway in North Nashville.23-year-old man killed in shooting on Briley Parkway
A passerby stopped to render aid to Thompson, who Metro police said died shortly after arriving at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.
A 17-year-old passenger in the car was picked up from the shooting scene by private vehicle and driven to a home on Augusta Drive, according to investigators.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.
