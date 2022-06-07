ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Police work to identify vehicle connected to 2021 shooting

WKRN News 2
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Homicide detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are asking for help identifying a vehicle in connection with the deadly shooting of a 23-year-old man on Briley Parkway in February of 2021.

Investigators believe a dark Dodge Charger with tinted windows was involved in the shooting of Eric Thompson Jr.

Thompson and two passengers had left a tattoo shop in Madison when shots were fired at his silver Kia Forte on Briley Parkway in North Nashville.

23-year-old man killed in shooting on Briley Parkway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24TbUl_0g3FMdff00
(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A passerby stopped to render aid to Thompson, who Metro police said died shortly after arriving at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

A 17-year-old passenger in the car was picked up from the shooting scene by private vehicle and driven to a home on Augusta Drive, according to investigators.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

WKRN News 2

