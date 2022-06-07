Man shot, injured on West Park Drive

HOUSTON — Two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting after a disturbance, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Saturday around 10:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of Rand Street in northeast Houston. Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they...
HOUSTON – Two people are dead after a deadly crash following an alleged street race in northeast Houston, Houston police said. According to Sgt. David Rose with HPD’s vehicular crimes division, officers responded to the 11000 block of Homestead Road near Leedale Road at around 10 p.m. Saturday night.
KATY, Texas – Officials with the Houston Police Department say that at least one person was ejected in a major crash on the Katy Freeway. Authorities say the crash happened near the Mason Road exit. As of Saturday afternoon, all main lanes headed westbound were shut down. It is...
HOUSTON — An 18-year-old was shot and killed after being followed from a convenience store, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened Saturday around 9:56 p.m. in southeast Houston. Police say the teen was leaving the store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd. when he was...
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning while looking for her cellphone, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. near 8302 Westpark Drive in southwest Houston. Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim dropped her cellphone in the car at...
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DWI after deputies say she rammed into a daycare after a night of drinking Thursday. According to deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Maribel Altuntas was leaving a restaurant that was in the same shopping center as the Loving Family Daycare located at 9437 Highway 6.
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in the middle of the street in northeast Houston Thursday night. Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 7900 block of Carolwood Drive around 10:45 p.m. and found a man lying on the street.
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed and a woman passenger was critically injured in a crash early Friday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. The crash was reported around 1 a.m. on the I-10 westbound feeder at Normandy Street. Houston police and firefighters...
BAYTOWN, Texas – A man who reportedly told deputies he witnessed a fatal stabbing of a man outside an east Harris County trailer park early Thursday has been arrested, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Wednesday evening. Eduardo Garcia, 21, who deputies say he reported the stabbing is charged...
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed in the missing person’s case of Felicia Johnson, who disappeared after leaving a Houston nightclub nearly two months ago, according to the Houston Police Department. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Thursday. He is currently not...
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested and charged after fatally shooting his accomplice and injuring a victim during a robbery in southwest Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, has since been charged with murder and aggravated robbery. On Tuesday, police officers responded...
Comments / 0