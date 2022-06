Arkansas got great pitching and timely hitting to defeat North Carolina 4-1 on Saturday in the Chapel Hill Super Regional before a sold-out crowd. Connor Noland (7-5) worked 6.2 innings to earn the win and keep the Tar Heels off balance the entire game. Noland was only in trouble one inning. The Tar Heels loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first. Noland struck out Alberta Osuna for the second out. Then took a line drive from Mikey Madej off his leg only to recover and throw him out at first base to end the inning. Dave Van Horn praised both pitching staffs.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO