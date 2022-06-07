ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock police: Man wanted in South University killing

By Miriam Battles
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man is wanted in connection to a Little Rock killing that happened over the weekend.

Police said Patrick Hardy is needed for questioning in connection to a shooting that happened Saturday night. Authorities said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of South University Avenue.

Authorities said that 47-year-old Larry Rodgers was found at the entrance of an Exxon station with three bullet wounds. He died Monday from those injuries.

LRPD says Saturday shooting near gas station now a homicide Little Rock police investigating a shooting on South University Ave

This incident marks Little Rock’s 37th homicide this year.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Hardy is asked to contact Little Rock detectives at 501-371-4660.

