Seven children were injured when the vehicle they traveling in was involved in a rollover crash in Illinois.Police say that the accident on I-90 took place in the early hours of Sunday morning and that the 2003 GMC Yukon SUV was being driven by the mother of several of the children.Illinois State Police say that the vehicle was traveling in the eastbound lane at Hoffman Estates, outside of Chicago, when it hit the left wall, crossed lanes, and rolled over into a ditch on the right side of the road.Authorities say that all of the children were taken to hospital...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO