Summer free meal program begins in La Crosse

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The YMCA launched its Summer Food Program Tuesday, providing free meals to anyone 18 or under.

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA will serve food at 8 locations this summer:

Huber Court Community Center (Hot meals)

Schuh Mullen Community Center (Hot meals)

Badger-Hicker Park

Copeland Splash

Poage Park

Dahl Family YMCA

Community Youth Center

R.W. Houser Family YMCA

The program is part of the YMCA’s year-round effort to address child hunger. During the summer months, 5 out of 6 kids are not able to get free or reduced-price meals, according to the YMCA. Participating youth will be provided meals as well as recreational and learning activities.

Each location has a specific time when food will be available. A full list of dates, times and locations can be found here.

