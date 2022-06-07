ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Summer free meal program begins in La Crosse

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nOfbT_0g3FCDhd00

LA CROSSE (WKBT) – The YMCA launched its Summer Food Program Tuesday, providing free meals to anyone 18 or under.

The La Crosse Area Family YMCA will serve food at 8 locations this summer:

  • Huber Court Community Center (Hot meals)
  • Schuh Mullen Community Center (Hot meals)
  • Badger-Hicker Park
  • Copeland Splash
  • Poage Park
  • Dahl Family YMCA
  • Community Youth Center
  • R.W. Houser Family YMCA

The program is part of the YMCA’s year-round effort to address child hunger. During the summer months, 5 out of 6 kids are not able to get free or reduced-price meals, according to the YMCA. Participating youth will be provided meals as well as recreational and learning activities.

Each location has a specific time when food will be available. A full list of dates, times and locations can be found here.

Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now

Steve Hole had ‘special heart’ for Logan High in La Crosse, where fieldhouse will carry his name

Wisconsin DOT breaks ground on massive La Crosse Street renovation

La Crosse teachers lambaste school board over pay, morale issues

La Crosse district’s $194.7 million referendum plan for new high school could be ‘on bubble’ of passage, surveyor says

La Crosse Regional Airport says local airports need support amid nationwide pilot shortage

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Great Rivers United Way donates to Coulee Recovery Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Great Rivers United Way is giving $1,000,000 in donations to local organizations. On Thursday, the agency gifted the Coulee Recovery Center more than $20,000. The center plans to use the funds to provide more resources to individuals invested in recovering. “When someone says ‘today is the day,’ where do we go from here? It’s kind...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
State
Wisconsin State
La Crosse, WI
Society
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nursing students in La Crosse participate in poverty simulation exercise

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Western Technical College nursing students are learning lessons about living in poverty. For the first time, the nursing students took part in a poverty simulator. Teams worked as families and were given jobs, bills, and unexpected expenses. Organizers say this event helps nursing students understand why some people may have to bring their kids to...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Blood drive in West Salem helps boost supply

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) – Sensible Health Care hopes to inject its way into the community as its staff holds its first blood drive on Thursday. The clinic’s mission is to provide affordable health care to the community. “So with Sensible Health Care, we have multiple specialties underneath one roof,” said the owner of one business in the center who...
WEST SALEM, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse area students sign scholarships and shift future into next gear

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Three area students are shifting their lives into the next gear with the help of the Wisconsin Automobile and Truck Dealers Foundation. Each year, WATDA awards scholarships to students all over Wisconsin. The three winners will all attend Western Technical College. Each of their scholarships is valued at more than $6,100. “We want to help...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

The Parenting Place receives $10 million Partner Up grant

LA CROSSE, WI (WKBT) – The Parenting Place and Partner Up are working together to provide affordable child care to the community. The non-profit organization is part of a state-wide $10 million dollar program that is helping businesses pay for their employee’s child care. “With the Partner Up grant, individuals where their employers were award the grant, they receive free...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Center#High School#Charity#Summer Food Program#Wisconsin Dot#Rewritten
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Sparta students get technical at STEMKAMP

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) – Local students are extending their education through the summer with STEMKAMP. STEMKAMP is a five-day camp that provides students the opportunity to participate in a week full of activities related to science, technology, engineering, and math. The camp hopes to introduce new students to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and highlights the importance of understanding the basics of STEM.
SPARTA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gov. Evers hands down pardons for La Crosse, Eau Claire area residents

MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Western Technical College in La Crosse dedicates memorial to nation’s prisoners of war

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Western Technical College in La Crosse paid tribute to the nation’s prisoners of war, dedicating a memorial Tuesday morning. Hundreds of veterans enroll at Western every year. School leaders installed the memorial to recognize their service and the service of others. Marine Corps veteran Don Weber, whose father was a POW, was the featured speaker,...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse teachers fight for better pay amid low morale, budget problems

More than 40 educators have left the La Crosse School District in recent months, says Jesse Martinez, president of the La Crosse Education Association. Low morale in the district has been compounded by an ongoing fight over pay, teachers say. The district is offering La Crosse teachers a 2% wage increase, but educators are asking for a 4.7% increase to keep pace with soaring inflation.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Saint Mary’s University, Diocese of Winona-Rochester partner on new graduate program

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — Saint Mary’s University will start a 15-credit graduate certificate program with the Catholic School Leadership degree. The new Christ the Teacher program is a joint initiative between the university and the Diocese of Winona-Rochester to support Catholic school teachers in the diocese who are interested in continuing their education.
WINONA, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy