A Bellanca Scout plane, which is a two-seater with wheels, made a water landing near Middle Point off of Douglas Island today near Juneau. The two onboard were able to swim to shore, less than 100 yards away, according to accounts. By chance, a passenger in a passing floatplane owned by Alaska Seaplanes spotted the splash in the water and the pilot circled around and landed to give aid to the two, who were a bit bloody, soaking wet, but otherwise ok.

4 DAYS AGO