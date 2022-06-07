Booz Allen Secures First-Ever NASA CyPrESS Contract

Austin-Based GameFi Company Adds a Curated Trading Exchange For Digital Game Assets. Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2022) - Rainmaker Games is glad to announce the launch of the world's first ever cross-chain, GameFi exclusive NFT Marketplace as part of its popular GameFi platform. For the first time in the GameFi industry, gamers can explore aggregated top NFT listings from across Web3, complete with guides, strategies, and reviews all in one place. This robust NFT marketplace seamlessly integrates with Rainmaker's game discovery engine, ushering in the next generation of frictionless gameFI experience.
Comments / 0