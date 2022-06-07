Reno of the Month: Easy interior design updates for your Reston home
By RestonNow.com
restonnow.com
2 days ago
Not thinking of a complete home remodel but looking for a few design ideas to spruce your space? Then look no further, as this month the Synergy team are providing some easy hacks any homeowner can do that provide an instant upgrade. Mina, Founder. Mina’s top tip?. “Consider...
This is the one you’ve been waiting for! A thoughtful top-to-bottom renovation by Ortiz Willis Development in Tenleytown/Wakefield. This luxury home offers a well-designed layout and extraordinary attention to detail that truly feels like home. The kitchen is amazing and bright – anchored by a large central island with...
A new Amazon Fresh grocery store opened Thursday in the Sudley Manor Square Shopping Center at 7807 Sudley Road in Manassas. Customers can shop Amazon Fresh’s new grocery experience from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. The store is one of several opening this year in Northern Virginia, including a new store in Lorton coming June 23.
The grand opening for Roaming Rooster at 967 Rose Ave in N. Bethesda is set for June 21st. The 1,843-square-foot restaurant will feature its famous buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches, sides, salads and an all week breakfast menu. A minority- and family-owned business founded in 2015, Roaming Rooster began as a food truck that traveled across the Washington, D.C. metro region. Its popularity grew and today there are several food trucks and multiple storefronts. This will be the first Roaming Rooster in Maryland and Montgomery County and its sixth fast-casual restaurant in the region.
It’s been a long time coming but shovel is going to meet dirt next week when the official groundbreaking is held for the future Ashburn Recreation and Community Center. The big moment will come next Thursday morning, June 16. It’s been over a year since The Burn last reported...
A local environmental nonprofit is concerned that a recent sale of a 7-acre forested property near Accotink Creek could lead to its development. A public auction was held last week for seven lots near Woodburn Road and Accotink Creek in Annandale, the Northern Virginia Conservation Trust (NVCT) and the Fairfax County Parks Authority confirmed to FFXnow.
Summer is calling! Gather with friends and family at our Summer Open House & Concert in the Courtyard!. Join us Saturday, June 11 from 2:30-4:30 p.m., for live entertainment and enjoy Executive Chef Val’s signature summer dishes, live music and dancing. Savor the best of summertime and meet the residents and team members who make up our Kensington Reston family.
Tysons, Virginia, will soon welcome The Mather, a Life Plan Community with anticipated Phase 1 completion in 2024. The community is the latest offering by Mather, an 81-year-old not-for-profit organization dedicated to creating Ways to Age Well. “The Mather will offer apartment homes for those age 62+ and better with...
ARLINGTON, Va. — Our environment matters at WUSA9 and recently we discovered a public notice regarding contaminants found at an Amazon construction site in Arlington, Virginia. So, we called the proper agencies to verify what is being done to make sure the site is safe. Sources:. Patrick Troy, Sr....
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A new dining trend, started by a unique eatery in Northern Virginia, could mean your next date night takes you to an unexpected location. While some nursing homes nationwide are reportedly facing shut-downs due to staffing shortages fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, others are evolving. Including the Grill Room at The Harbor Chase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia.
There is something about raw cookie dough and it’s gooey texture that makes us want to sneak a bite (or two!) before it makes it to the oven. Unfortunately, most cookie dough isn’t safe to eat raw due to risk of getting salmonella or some other food-borne illness from raw eggs or flour.
“Today, Chef Peter Chang and his daughter Lydia Chang announce Chang Chang, a new dual restaurant concept coming to the Dupont Circle neighborhood of downtown Washington D.C this fall. The two-in-one restaurant will feature parallel dine-in and carryout services, which will function as fully separate entities, with little to no menu overlap between them. Beyond signaling a split nature, the name Chang Chang is also a nod to the fact that there are two Changs behind the restaurant, with Peter and Lydia collaborating on all aspects of the project. The announcement of Chang Chang caps a busy spring for the celebrated chef, who in March was named as a national finalist for the James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding Chef” award. District firm Nahra Design Group will be behind the look of the 5000 square foot space located at 1200 19th St. NW, which will include seating for 200 along with a bar and seasonal garden seating.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser was all smiles as she stood in front of a new development that sits at Riggs Road and South Dakota Avenue, where hundreds of new homes were being built, and it wasn’t just because she was back in the neighborhood where her political career began when she was elected Advisory Neighborhood Commissions rep in 2004.
It has been nearly two years since we first reported that Office Depot would be closing and that an Amazon grocery store would be taking its place back in September 2020. A few months later we found out it would be an Amazon Fresh grocery store, and today we stopped by and saw a lot of progress (photos below).
A bear was spotted walking around an Arlington neighborhood this morning, prompting a warning from animal control. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it confirmed a resident’s report of a young black bear roaming around, “likely… in his search for a new home habitat.”. “While bear...
A pair of new affordable housing projects are headed to the City Council for financing. Both of the new developments will have just under 100 units; all locked in at various levels of affordability. One of the projects is 2712 Duke Street, which will replace the Beyer Land Rover dealership...
(jonbilous/Adobe Stock Images) In 2020 the population of Potomac was clocked at 45,940. The average household income in Potomac is $254,008 with a poverty rate of 3.44%. The median rental costs in recent years come to $1,990 per month, and the median house value is $893,800. The median age in Potomac is 47.4 years, 45.7 years for males, and 49 years for females.
The county board has approved plans to build 246 homes next to Willowsford near Evergreen Mills Road, despites warnings from some supervisors that approval would abandon the comprehensive plan in that area and overburden schools and roads. “I really am not sure why we seem, some of us, to be...
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Wednesday, June 8, Inova officials cut the ribbon to the new Pride Clinic in Falls Church (500 Washington St, Suite 200). The Mayor of Falls Church, City Council members from Falls Church and Alexandria, representatives for Senators Warner and Kaine, members of the Virginia House of Delegates, the Fairfax County, Loudoun County, and Prince George County boards of supervisors, and Inova executives and physicians were all present to inaugurate the new clinic.
Comments / 0