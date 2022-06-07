Fort Worth resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery

A Fort Worth resident won $1 million from a Powerball lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased April 25 at Grandview Fast Stop, at 10002 E. Criner St. in Grandview, about 50 miles south of Fort Worth.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, a news release from the Texas Lottery said.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-18-20-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (10),” the release added.

Powerball drawings occur three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.