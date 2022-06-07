ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth resident wins $1 million from Texas Lottery

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

A Fort Worth resident won $1 million from a Powerball lottery ticket, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Monday.

The winning ticket was purchased April 25 at Grandview Fast Stop, at 10002 E. Criner St. in Grandview, about 50 miles south of Fort Worth.

The winner chose to remain anonymous, a news release from the Texas Lottery said.

“The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (12-18-20-39-61), but not the red Powerball number (10),” the release added.

Powerball drawings occur three times a week on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

East Texas H-E-B Fans are Jealous of This New Store Coming to Fort Worth

The question is asked all the time of what new shopping experience East Texans would love to have in the area. One of the top answers to that question is H-E-B. True, Carthage and Lufkin have one, but East Texans want a more modern H-E-B experience. While no plans have been announced for East Texas, the Dallas - Fort Worth area is adding some stores with the latest being in Fort Worth.
