2 people dead after a wrong-vehicle collision on I-75 in Fulton County (Atlanta, GA)

 5 days ago

2 people dead after a wrong-vehicle collision on I-75 in Fulton County (Atlanta, GA)

On early Sunday morning, two people lost their lives following a wrong-way collision in Fulton County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street a little before 3 a.m. [...]

Comments

Universe1
5d ago

So sad. When you leave your people, heading off someplace, remember to say I love you. Forgive and try not to leave them in anger or pissed-off (as hard as that can be sometimes). Bcause after you leave, you can never know if that will be the last time you ever see them again or they will see you. Though at this point it probably doesn't matter, I truly pray that was not a DUI person heading the wrong way. Condolences to the families.

