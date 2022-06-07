2 people dead after a wrong-vehicle collision on I-75 in Fulton County (Atlanta, GA) Nationwide Report

On early Sunday morning, two people lost their lives following a wrong-way collision in Fulton County. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle crash took place on I-75 southbound at Fulton Street a little before 3 a.m. [...]

Read More >>

Nationwide Driving & Traffic School

Nationwide Report™ has teamed up with DMVEDU.ORG to bring our readers direct access to Defensive Driving Courses that are comprehensive, insightful, and proven to make you a safer driver. You’ll also have access to Driver’s Education Courses, Traffic School Courses which meet the State Courts and DMV Requirements. Complete our courses from any device - computer, smartphone or tablet. Many courses will qualify you for points removal and a car insurance discount! Get started now by visiting Nationwide Report’s website .