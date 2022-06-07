ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

2020 election critics challenge local GOP incumbents; Vos, Wanggaard targeted on August 9 primary election

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 5 days ago

RACINE COUNTY – Two long-time Racine County legislators are being challenged in the August 9 Republican primary 2020 election by candidates that are questioning the integrity of the 2020 general election in which President Joe Biden narrowly defeated Donald Trump.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B5KEk_0g3F95nE00
Wisconsin Voter Alliance, an organization critical of the 2020 Wisconsin election, placed billboards like this in Racine and Kenosha. – Credit: Paul Holley

The local GOP incumbents

Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester, will face Adam Steen of Burlington while Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, will be opposed by Jay Stone of Pleasant Prairie, according to documents filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). Vos is among seven members of the Assembly to have a primary challenge. Wanggaard, and one other GOP State Senate member (Sen. Devin Lemahieu), are being challenged by candidates from within their own party.

Candidates seeking office in this November’s general election were required to submit nomination petitions to the WEC by last Wednesday (June 1). Two or more candidates from the same party will face off in a primary election, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Steen vs. Vos

Vos, first elected to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 2004, has been speaker since 2013. The 63rd Assembly District includes Burlington, Rochester, Union Grove, Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2twXGq_0g3F95nE00
Adam Steen of Burlington – Credit: Adam Steen Public Figure

Since launching his current campaign in March, Steen has had some public dustups with Vos, including calling the Assembly Speaker “a treasonous traitor” for failing to attempt to overturn the 2020 election that Steen says fraudulently elected Biden. Steen made that remark during a rally outside the State Capitol organized by 2020 election skeptics.

Last month, Steen planned to march in Rochester’s Memorial Day parade. But organizers later rescinded permission and only allowed incumbent elected officials – like Vos – to participate. Steen’s campaign has invited Vos to three public debates in the weeks running up to the primary election. At the first event – held last Thursday – Steen debated an empty chair because Vos declined to attend, according to the Steen campaign’s Facebook page. Upcoming debates are scheduled for June 23 and July 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHR1i_0g3F95nE00
Assembly Speaker Rep. Robin Vos, R-Rochester – Credit: Wisconsin State Legislature

President Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin in 2020 by more than 20,000 vote. The vote was confirmed by formal recounts in the state’s two largest counties – Milwaukee and Dane – and upheld by state and federal court rulings. Statewide investigations have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Wisconsin in 2020.

Vos (http://www.vosforassembly.com/), meanwhile, has been campaigning in his district. His endorsements include Wisconsin Right to Life, National Rifle Association, Wisconsin Restaurant Association and the Tavern League of Wisconsin. He has easily won re-election against Democratic opponents, including 58 a percent victory in 2020.

No Democratic or third-party candidates have filed nomination papers for this year’s Assembly District 43 election, according to the WEC.

Stone vs. Wanggaard

In June 2012, he was recalled in a special election driven by the controversial Act 10 legislation that stripped collective bargaining rights of many of the state’s public sector employees. Wanggaard was defeated in the recall by the same candidate whom he had defeated in 2010 – John Lehman.

Wanggaard subsequently ran again and was elected in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He was the Senate Majority Caucus Chair in 2019 and chairs the Senate’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee and is vice-chair of the Labor and Regulatory Reform Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bLdQg_0g3F95nE00
Jay Stone of Pleasant Prairie – Credit: ProPublica

Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine and Kenosha. The funds were earmarked for COVID-19 pandemic safety supplies, poll worker recruitment and training, drop boxes and voter education about absentee voting.

Stone argued that the grants were a way to sway the election in the Democratic-leaning cities. The WEC rejected his claim. A separate complaint he filed with the Federal Election Commission is pending. Read the full story at: https://www.propublica.org/article/election-fraud-wisconsin-zuckerbucks-jay-stone

The CTCL, whose donors include Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, distributed grants to 214 Wisconsin municipalities prior to the 2020 election. The City of Racine received $1.69 million from the CTCL and Kenosha received $867,799. The CTCL has reported that it made grants to 2,500 elections agencies in 49 states.

Stone, who is also vice president of the Honesty Open Transparent (HOT) Government organization, has made election fraud allegations the hallmark of his primary election campaign. The main page of his campaign website features a description of what he calls “The Obama Cartel.”

Stone has also been a paid assistant in the Gabelman-led investigation of the 2020 election in Wisconsin.

The GOP winner of the Senate District 21 primary will likely face a Democratic opponent in the fall. Kendell Curtis of Greendale filed a nomination petition with the WEC last week. The document is in WEC review.

