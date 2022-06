Having made its debut mere months ago, and with order books allegedly opening soon, people are still going crazy about the new Chevrolet Corvette Z06. This high-performance version of the already impressive C8-generation sports car has caused such a stir that someone recently paid $3.6 million for the very first one, and we've seen dealers putting a $100k markup on these all-American sports cars before they even arrive. While we've been privy to information about what will power the Z06, some information is still as-yet-unpublished, like acceleration figures and top speed. But the latter may have been revealed as someone just spotted something interesting in the car's owner's manual that hints at a 200+ mph V-max.

CARS ・ 23 DAYS AGO