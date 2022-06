(Red Oak) -- Interviews are set with prospective firms for a proposed facilities study in the Red Oak School District. Those interviews take place during the Red Oak School Board's regular meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the junior-senior high school virtual learning center. During the meeting, board members will interview representatives of three firms--Incite Design/Denovo Construction at 5:45 p.m., CMBA Architects at 6:20, and Alley-Poyner Macchietto Architecture at 7 p.m. School officials narrowed down the prospective candidates from an original nine applications to conduct a thorough study of the district's building needs--prompted by recent space shortages at Inman Elementary School. In a recent interview with KMA News, Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz says the proposed study will cover other factors.

