LGBTQ advocates protesting events with Adams & DeSantis

By Hazel Sanchez, Dan Mannarino
PIX11
PIX11
 5 days ago

Five of the city’s largest LGBTQ groups are boycotting the pride celebration event being hosted by Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion tonight.

That’s not the only event coming under fire.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, will be speaking at a conservative conference at Chelsea Piers this weekend, which has gay rights activists up in arms.

Amanda Babine, the Executive Director of Equality New York , joined the PIX11 Morning News to talk about the controversy surrounding both events.

Pablo
5d ago

Okay whats to protest now?Face it you are not mainstream. Nothing is based on race, ethnicity, age or sex (only two). its only based on who or what you want to have physical relations with. Your choice, not everyone else's or their children. You have the right to exist as a human being safe from harm by anyone, granted, but the rest of your lifestyle is your own and should remain so.

Billy Reynolds
4d ago

The LGTBQWXYZ people have their rainbow flag!! Well...I want MY flag as a straight white male!!! I also demand my own month!! From now on, July is Straight Pride month!!!

