Bradley Beal is a free agent on July 1, but he has said he is leaning toward re-signing with the Wizards and the expectation around the league has been he will take the biggest bag and say in Washington. For now. If Beal wants to leave, teams from coast-to-coast — or at least Portland to Miami — will be lined up to pay the All-NBA level wing in his prime.

NBA ・ 5 HOURS AGO