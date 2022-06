EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for a Lancaster County man after he allegedly stabbed a man in the neck repeatedly with a screwdriver. At approximately 7:30 am on June 8, 2022, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Olde Amish Inn 33 Eastbrook Rd for a report of a person stabbed. Police say the 64-year-old male victim was stabbed while in his motel room when an unknown male entered his room and began assaulting him.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO