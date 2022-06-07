ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comedian Leanne Morgan performing in Dallas in October, here’s when you can get tickets

By Tyler Manning
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Comedian Leanne Morgan is coming to Dallas in October.

As a part of her 100-city run Big Panty Tour, she will be performing at the Majestic Theater in Downtown Dallas on Friday, Oct. 1.

Morgan started comedy unexpectedly. After having her first child, she began selling jewelry at home parties and found that instead of talking about the jewelry she began telling humorous stories. Guests who came to her parties found her to be hilarious, encouraging her to pursue comedy.

“I’m so tickled to be adding new dates to my Big Panty Tour! I’m having so much fun being with y’all, and can’t wait for the fun to continue.” Morgan said in a press release, “I feel like I need to clean y’all’s house, because everyone has been so sweet on this tour.”

Tickets for her show go on sale Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. For more information about Leanne Morgan, click here.

