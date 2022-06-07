ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meijer Looks Back on 60 Years of the American Supercenter

By Emily Crowe
progressivegrocer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was June 1962 when Meijer, Inc. entered the supercenter arena with the opening of its pioneering “Thrifty Acres” store in Grand Rapids, Mich. The location built on the retailer’s general merchandise department that was added to one of its stores in 1955 and the concept combined supermarket shopping with a...

Hudsonville Ice Cream launching $65.7M multiphase expansion

A local ice cream maker is expanding in the city of Holland. Holland-based Hudsonville Creamery and Ice Cream Company, founded in 1895 in Hudsonville as a cooperative of local farmers, manufactures ice cream in Holland for several regional and national brands, as well as under its own Hudsonville brand. The...
Drinks with Pat: Five years of Thornapple

Shortly before leaving for Las Vegas in 2017, I shot a segment of “Beer Beat with Pat” on WZZM 13 at Thornapple Brewing Company, at 6262 28th St SE in Grand Rapids. I remember that shoot fairly vividly as I finally felt fully comfortable on camera after shooting those segments for nearly two years with Jennifer Pascua, and I was sad it was soon to come to an end.
My Magic GR

Over 30 Food Trucks Will Be At Taste of Muskegon This Weekend

If you love trying different foods this is the weekend to be at Taste of Muskegon with over 30 food trucks and restaurants serving up all your favorites and more. This weekend will be flavor filled in Muskegon's downtown Hackley Park with the "Taste of Muskegon. The Taste of Muskegon...
Groundbreaking Event Planned For $11.2M Muskegon Museum Expansion

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for The Muskegon Museum of Art’s $11.2 million expansion project. The event is scheduled Saturday, according to the museum in western Michigan. The expansion is expected to be completed in 2024 and will include galleries, classrooms, a rooftop terrace and a public plaza. The expansion also will feature space for the works of women artists. Collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Elaine Melotti Schmidt have donated $1.5 million toward the expansion and more than 150 works of art created by women to the museum. The Van Kampen Boyer Molinari Foundation and city of Muskegon also donated $1 million each to the expansion. The museum opened in 1912 and has more than 5,000 pieces in its collection. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Have You Seen The Most Unique Wedding Venues in West Michigan?

It's supposed to be the most important and perfect day of your life, so obviously you'll want to spend a lot of time considering where to host your Wedding. When choosing a venue, it's important to choose something that fits you. So if you're the type of bride with a spark of originality, or maybe you want something outside of the box, these venues may be perfect for you.
Grand Rapids advances 100% renewable goal with new solar array

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids has turned on a new solar array generating about 10% of the power needs of the city’s water filtration plant. The 0.90 megawatt-generating installation began producing power for the city’s Lake Michigan Filtration Plant on Thursday, June 9, after a ceremonial switch flipping by city leaders and their partners on the project, which is expected to save the city about $200,000 annually in electricity costs.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

