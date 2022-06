Christian Horn, a former Republican candidate for secretary of state, has formally endorsed Wes Allen in his runoff bid to become the GOP nominee for secretary of state. “Wes Allen, like me, is a fighter. He’s been in the fight and won’t sit on the sidelines as a watchman,” Horn said. “Wes fought to ban ‘Zuckerbucks,’ fought to ban curbside voting and fought to defeat no-excuse absentee voting. He fights for the solutions Alabama needs.”

