ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Increased Security at Paso Schools 06.07.2022

kprl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncreased security greeted students at all schools in the Paso Robles School District Monday as they returned for a final week of school. A police car parked next to Flamson Middle School to reassure...

kprl.com

Comments / 0

Related
kprl.com

Graduations in Paso Robles Schools 06.10.2022

Promotion exercises at Flamson and Lewis Middle School kicked off graduation weekend in Paso Robles. Flamson 8th graders promoted at 8:30 am Thursday. Lewis 8th graders went through Promotion at 10:30 Thursday morning. Paso Robles School Board President Chris Arend says it’s a big step to go from middle school...
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Education
Local
California Education
News Channel 3-12

Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club. Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department. The purpose The post Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

SLO Co Covid Update 06.10.2022

Despite all the shots and boosters, San Luis Obispo county health department reports 660 new cases of covid in the past week. 162 new cases in San Luis Obispo. 82 at the Men’s Colony. And 79 in Paso Robles. Four more deaths reported, although they don’t say what other...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 6-8

Michael Barden Ellison, age 85, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 6. Mrs. Dorothy Mae Johanson, age 96, of Paso Robles, California passed away on June 7. Harold Edward Chamberlin Jr., age 84, of Templeton, California passed away on June 8. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local graduate a fifth-generation Bearcat

– Friday night, Jaden Ralston became the 5th generation in her family to graduate from Paso Robles High School. Jaden’s great-great-grandmother, Zena Hord (Klintworth) graduated from PRHS in 1932. June Klintworth (Bertoni) graduated in 1955. Tami Bertoni (Smith) graduated in 1975. Staci Smith (Ralston) graduated in 2000. As a member of the Bearcat Class of 2022, Jaden becomes the fifth generation to graduate from PRHS.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marco Polo
Santa Barbara Edhat

Two Injured in Lompoc Valley Traffic Collision

Two people sustained serious injuries following a single-vehicle rollover in the Lompoc Valley Friday night. At 10:23 p.m., Santa Barbara County Firefighters, Lompoc Firefighters, and a ground ambulance responded to the intersection of Central and Floradale. Heavy extrication was required to remove two patients from the vehicle. One sustained critical...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Sheriff’s Deputies￼

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated four academy graduates and welcomed one lateral just before the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation yesterday. The class of 22 recruits completed a comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), 862-hour course of instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism#Paso#Flamson Middle School#Lewis Middle School#Verkada Cameras#Vape System Detectors#The District Office
KGET

2 people severely hurt in Hwy 99 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been rushed to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash Friday night on Highway 99. The crash was reported at around 8:20 p.m. along northbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Two people were reported ejected out of a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
calcoastnews.com

San Luis Obispo county teen flees social services, reported missing

San Luis Obispo police officers are searching for a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a SLO County Social Services worker on June 7. Shortly after 5 p.m., Ryan Montoya jumped out of a Child Welfare Services vehicle while it was stopped at the intersection of Higuera Street and Prado Road in San Luis Obispo. The teen then went to his father’s home in Grover Beach, but is no longer there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KGET

Massive PG&E power outage affects thousands in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Power has been mostly restored following a massive PG&E power outage that affected over 29,000 homes and businesses Friday night. PG&E’s outage affected as many as 29,184 homes and businesses Friday, according to an outage map at the utility’s website. A PG&E spokesperson said the outage began at around 8:15 p.m. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Santa Barbara Edhat

City Council Approves Chick-fil-A Traffic Circulation Agreement and Site Improvements

On Tuesday, the City Council approved a proposed traffic circulation agreement that provides enforceable traffic control measures and site improvements for the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 3707 State Street. The City Council also voted to rescind its previous direction to staff to prepare a declaration of nuisance ordinance resulting from extensive queuing at the drive-through lanes at Chick-fil-A.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Buellton Robbery Suspect is Apprehended in Kern County

Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The suspect who robbed a Buellton liquor store was apprehended in Kern County yesterday. On Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at approximately 3:08 p.m., deputies responded to a liquor store the 400-block of Avenue of Flags for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. When deputies arrived, they learned that a suspect who was armed with a firearm, had fled the scene prior to their arrival with an undisclosed amount of cash. The clerk at the liquor store was not physically harmed.
KERN COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Injured deputy sues SLO attorney who left gun and ammo in office

Three people who suffered losses during a shooting spree in Paso Robles are suing a San Luis Obispo attorney for storing firearms and ammunition in an unlocked and accessible location in his law office. Before going on a 2020 shooting spree in Paso Robles, Mason Lira burglarizing attorney Robert Bettencourt’s...
PASO ROBLES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy