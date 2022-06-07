Increased Security at Paso Schools 06.07.2022

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office congratulated four academy graduates and welcomed one lateral just before the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation yesterday. The class of 22 recruits completed a comprehensive California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), 862-hour course of instruction. Some of the academy instruction included community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.
