ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Source: Chicago Bears lose OTA practice for on-field contact violation

By Courtney Cronin via
ABC News
 5 days ago

CHICAGO -- The Bears were forced to cancel their organized team activity practice originally scheduled for Tuesday after having live contact during practices in May, a source confirmed to ESPN. According to a source, NFLPA representatives were present at Halas Hall last month for...

abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch: Clemson kicker coming off ACL surgery drills 60-yarder

Clemson kicker Robert Gunn hasn’t taken the field in a college game yet, but the freshman appears to have a cannon for a leg. Coming off a torn ACL suffered during his senior year of high school, Gunn was forced to miss Clemson’s spring game and has been in a brace over the last few months. However, it appears he is nearing full strength as he recently drilled a 60-yarder at Clemson’s Allen N. Reeves Football Complex. 60 Yarder. ACL Surgery 7 months ago… the brace is off and he’s full strength, fully cleared, and ready to ball out for the Clemson Tigers. Let’s go! Robert is Blessed 💪 🙏@Robert_Gunn_3 @ClemsonFB #AllIn #ClemsonFootball pic.twitter.com/C1nKq4YJXN — Kicking World Kicking Camps (@KickingWorld) June 12, 2022 Committing to Clemson in June of 2021, Gunn was a three-star recruit who 247Sports Composite ranked as the No. 8 kicker in the nation. He played for Pinellas Park High School in Largo, Fla., where he had a career-long 57-yard field goal in 2021 and a career mark of 52 touchbacks on 55 kickoffs. The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder will be one of five place kickers on Clemson’s roster this upcoming season, with B.T. Potter entering his fifth and final season with the Tigers.
CLEMSON, SC
Yardbarker

Marlins RF Avisail Garcia to undergo MRI on injured hand

Fresh off a 2021 campaign in which he set career highs in home runs (29), RBI (86) and walks (38), right fielder Avisail Garcia cashed in with a four-year, $53M deal with the Miami Marlins last December. The early returns for both the Marlins and Garcia haven't been what either side was envisioning, as the Venezuelan — who turned 31 on Sunday — is currently slashing just .223/.264/.293 (all which would be career lows) while collecting only three home runs and 14 RBI over 184 at-bats.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy