ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Girl, 12, Was Fatally Shot While Riding in Car on Birthday. 3 Months Later, Nobody Has Been Arrested

By Steve Helling
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn March 2, a 12-year-old Chicago girl was riding home from her birthday party in her family's car when an unknown gunman opened fire from the street, hitting the car with bullets. Nyziereya London Moore was struck in the back of the head. According to NBC Chicago, she was...

people.com

Comments / 6

Tasha B
5d ago

Please God reveal the killer to the world so she and family can be at peace.

Reply
5
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Justice, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police looking for ATM thieves who have struck ten times so far

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for two men who have stolen (or tried to steal) ATMs from businesses in the Garfield Park, West Town, Avondale, Humboldt Park, Austin and Tri-Taylor neighborhoods on at least ten occasions. The burglars usually use a brick or crowbar to smash through a window...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Chicago Police Department#True Crime#Violent Crime#Nbc Chicago#Cbs News
NBC Chicago

Chicago Violence: 4 Killed, At Least 10 Injured in Weekend Shootings

At least four people have been killed and another 10 have been injured in shootings across the city of Chicago so far this weekend, according to police. In the first fatal shooting of the weekend, a 25-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 6800 block of South Justine, authorities stated. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head and torso and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Officer injured, juvenile in custody after carjacking crash in South Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – An officer is injured and a juvenile is arrested following a crash just after midnight in South Loop, Illinois State Police said. The crash happened at East Balbo and South Wabash around 12:03 a.m. as a result of a carjacking involving two vehicles. An officer, who was on foot, was hit by one of the vehicles. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition. The juvenile stole the car and crashed into another one, according to police. The age and gender of the juvenile is unknown. Three others were also taken to an area hospital. Another man was injured but refused treatment. ISP is investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Chicago

3 Shot Walking Along Lakefront Near Museum Campus

Three people were shot while walking along the lakefront early Saturday near the Museum Campus on the Near South Side. The wounded were walking along the lakefront in the 1200 block of South Jean-Baptiste Pointe DuSable Lake Shore Drive about 1:30 a.m. when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

MISSING: Doran Ellison, 66, last seen May 7

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are asking for help locating a missing elderly man who has not been seen since May 7. Doran Ellison, 66, was last seen in the 7100 block of East End Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to police. Ellison is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is a Black man with brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion, police said. Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call 911 or contact the Area One Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8380. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man, 19, shot while walking in Englewood neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is wounded following a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon. Police said around 12:10 p.m., the victim, 19, was walking on the 7200 block of South Harvard when a black vehicle pulled up and fired shots. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the thigh and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in stable condition. No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man critically wounded in shooting in West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and critically wounded while on a porch in West Englewood Friday evening. At 6:41 p.m., the 21-year-old man was on the porch of a home in the 7200 block of South Marshfield Avenue when two suspects took out guns and shot him, police said. The victim was shot in the head and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. Area One detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago rapper FBG Cash killed, woman seriously wounded after shooting in Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago rapper is dead and a woman is seriously wounded after a shooting in city's Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning. Police said the victims were inside a car, in the 1600 block of West 81st Street, when a black sedan pulled up and a gunman fired shots just after 5:30 a.m.The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 31-year-old Tristian Hamilton, also known as FBG Cash. The woman, 29, was also taken to Advocate with gunshot wounds to her left arm and upper back in serious condition. The offender got back into the vehicle and fled westbound, according to police. No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating.   In 2020, another member of the rap group -- known as "Fly Boy Gang" -- FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed on Oak Street near the Magnificant Mile. Five men were charged with the killing of Weekly and racketeering last October.
CHICAGO, IL
People

People

269K+
Followers
46K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy