Girl, 12, Was Fatally Shot While Riding in Car on Birthday. 3 Months Later, Nobody Has Been Arrested

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A Chicago rapper is dead and a woman is seriously wounded after a shooting in city's Gresham neighborhood early Friday morning. Police said the victims were inside a car, in the 1600 block of West 81st Street, when a black sedan pulled up and a gunman fired shots just after 5:30 a.m.The man was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as 31-year-old Tristian Hamilton, also known as FBG Cash. The woman, 29, was also taken to Advocate with gunshot wounds to her left arm and upper back in serious condition. The offender got back into the vehicle and fled westbound, according to police. No one is in custody, Area Two detectives are investigating. In 2020, another member of the rap group -- known as "Fly Boy Gang" -- FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was shot and killed on Oak Street near the Magnificant Mile. Five men were charged with the killing of Weekly and racketeering last October.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO