The woman who died trying to save her son in the Merrimack River Thursday has been identified, as has the 6-year-old boy, who remains missing. Boua DeChhat, 29 of Lowell, drowned after swimming into the rapid current of the river Thursday to try to save her 7-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son, Massachusetts Sate Police said Saturday. The missing boy has been identified as Mason DeChhat.

NEWBURYPORT, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO