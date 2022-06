TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - March For Our Lives rallies were scheduled in more than 400 cities in the U.S., including here in Tucson. Despite the heat, hundreds came out to Armory Park on Saturday, June 11. It was a very diverse group, but they all wanted the same thing – better protection from gun violence.

