Food crisis worsening by Russian blockade

The Ukrainian government says Russians are looking for industrial refrigerators to store bodies after a meatpacking plant-turned-morgue in Melitopol was 'completely filled' with bodies of dead soldiers.
Vladimir Putin has been advised by doctors not to make any 'lengthy' public appearances after he fell ill amid discussions with his military chiefs, a Kremlin insider has claimed. The Russian President felt 'a sharp sickness, weakness and dizziness', while getting up from his desk following a recent video conference...
The government of Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega has authorized Russian troops, planes and ships to deploy to Nicaragua for purposes of training, law enforcement or emergency response. In a decree published this week, and confirmed by Russia on Thursday, Ortega will allow Russian troops to carry out law enforcement duties,...
Authorities on the Gulf coast of Mexico said the bodies of seven men have been found dumped on a roadway in the Huasteca region, long popular among tourists. Prosecutors in San Luis Potosi state said late Thursday the bodies did not appear to be from the township of Aquismon, and may have been killed elsewhere and dumped in the rural area.
CHINA warned the US that it won't hesitate to start a war over Taiwan as it vowed to "crush" the breakaway island. Fears have been looming that Beijing may be emboldened by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and could seize the opportunity to strike Taiwan. US President Joe Biden has vowed...
The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
An earthquake 30 times more powerful than the devastating quake that struck Christchurch in 2011 could hit Adelaide, according to leading geologists. A team from Geoscience Australia have been digging trenches along South Australia's Willunga fault line, revealing evidence of significant seismic activity in the past. Dr Dan Clark said...
Up to 200 Ukrainian soldiers are being killed every day in Russia's military onslaught, according to an adviser to Ukraine's president - and only more and more advanced Western weaponry will turn back the Russian offensive, reduce the casualties and force Moscow to the negotiating table. Mykhailo Podolyak told the...
New Delhi — A sloth bear mauled a couple to death in a forest in central India's Madhya Pradesh state last weekend and then spent hours eating their remains in a gruesome attack that wildlife conservationists say was unusual for the species. While sloth bear attacks on people are relatively common, they are not generally known to feed on human flesh.
The Biden administration will soon eliminate the requirement that U.S.-bound air travelers present a negative COVID-19 test before departure, according to a senior administration official. The elimination of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement will go into effect Sunday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m. The official stressed that...
TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Asian stocks sank on Monday and bond yields ticked higher, as red-hot U.S. inflation reignited worries about even more aggressive Federal Reserve policy tightening, and a COVID-19 warning from Beijing added to concerns about global growth. Chinese blue chips (.CSI300) dropped 0.84%, and Hong Kong's...
A red, white and blue paint scheme for the new Air Force One fleet that was approved by former President Trump has been scrapped over cost and other concerns, an administration official confirmed to CBS News. Politico first reported the scrapped paint scheme for the new Air Force One fleet....
Geneva — Over two years after the coronavirus was first detected in China, and after at least 6.3 million deaths have been counted worldwide from the pandemic, the World Health Organization is recommending in its strongest terms yet that a deeper probe is required into whether a lab accident may be to blame. That stance marks a sharp reversal of the U.N. health agency's initial assessment of the pandemic's origins and comes after many critics accused the WHO of being too quick to dismiss or underplay a lab-leak theory that put Chinese officials on the defensive.
Despite receiving billions in military aid, Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline are still in need of equipment. Supply chain issues have forced soldiers to craft versions of javelin batteries, a crucial component to the rocket systems that are used to fight Russian tanks, themselves. David Martin has more.
