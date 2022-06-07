ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

Free Narcan Available At The Washburn County Health Department

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN COUNTY -- In partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services’ NARCAN® Direct Program, the Washburn County Health Department is able to provide free NARCAN® to members of the community. Opioids are powerful drugs. Prescription painkillers, heroin, and fentanyl are responsible for more deaths in...

