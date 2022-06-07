ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The 42 Best Mini Dresses, Because Summer Dressing is Hard Enough

By Julia Marzovilla
Marie Claire US
Marie Claire US
 5 days ago

When you get down to it, mini dresses are an undisputed summer wardrobe staple. Sure, you have your adult-proof denim shorts, a top-notch selection of white T-shirts, and plenty of tank tops—but mini dresses? You need a few of those in your summer 2022 wardrobe too. A great mini dress tops my list of the best summer dresses because there's never really a wrong time to wear them in the warmer months—and we found the best ones for you to shop right now.

If you're just starting out in the world of mini dress shopping, there are a few key silhouettes to keep an eye out for. There are the smocked dresses that you can wear any time of day, sporty workout dresses that you can wear when you don't want to put your usual pair of black leggings on, lightweight linen dresses to spend all day in, bedazzled mini dresses to wear to your next summer wedding, mini wrap dresses that moonlight as the best bathing suit coverup, and denim dresses that you can wear when you're simply over wearing denim shorts.

Whatever your need for a new mini dress may be for summer 2022, keep reading. I broke down the sprawling category into a few easy-to-shop categories so you can find your favorite new frock in no time. And if you're looking for more dresses to shop in 2022, the editors at Marie Claire have already written about the very best cutout dresses , the trendiest fringe dresses , the easiest-ever slip dresses to wear for just about any occasion, and the best wrap dresses that work for your next out-of-office weekend away.

Smocked Mini Dresses

Sweet smocked mini dresses are everywhere this summer. They often come without pesky zippers or buttons for an easy-on and easy-off look that just works.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxMbD_0g3Egn0800

J.Crew Puff-Sleeve Smocked Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXb7z_0g3Egn0800

A.L.C Luna Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jqaeg_0g3Egn0800

Ramy Brook Orly Smocked Ruffle Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQnCy_0g3Egn0800

Free The Roses Embroidered Floral Smocked Minidress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzOM2_0g3Egn0800

Hill House Home Elizabeth Nap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Vlo_0g3Egn0800

Lulus Treat Me Right Light Blue Gingham Smocked Mini Dress

Workout Mini Dresses

One majorly unexpected mini dress trend for summer 2022? The athletic workout dress. These options from Alo, Girlfriend Collective, Outside Voices, and more are all great for wearing to the gym (or just on your next morning walk).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ayZX_0g3Egn0800

Outdoor Voices The Exercise Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEyIu_0g3Egn0800

Kitty & Vibe Play Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nsoeu_0g3Egn0800

lululmeon Court Crush Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YwdOF_0g3Egn0800

Alo Yoga Alosoft Courtside Tennis Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YppN_0g3Egn0800

Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1xF0_0g3Egn0800

Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Traveler Mini Dress

Linen Mini Dresses

You can't beat a classic linen dress when the weather warms up, and summer 2022's best linen mini dresses are truly the best I've seen in a while.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxVjT_0g3Egn0800

Reformation Isles Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YV8RJ_0g3Egn0800

FARM Rio Forest Birds Tiered Linen Blend Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VDzNK_0g3Egn0800

Madewell Linen-Cotton Tank Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34nAo9_0g3Egn0800

Everlane The Linen Workwear Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z2R26_0g3Egn0800

ZARA Stretch Linen Blend Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbHNN_0g3Egn0800

Hill House Home Laura Dress

Embellished Mini Dresses

Sequins! Beads! Feathers! Some of the best mini dresses for summer 2022 are covered in embellishments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIKLJ_0g3Egn0800

ZARA Sequin Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujeo6_0g3Egn0800

NBD Shreya Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAvBn_0g3Egn0800

retrofete Heather Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PpXzB_0g3Egn0800

GAUGE81 Hira Chain-Embellished Knitted Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwDre_0g3Egn0800

Mango Draped Knit Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OPq8z_0g3Egn0800

House of CB Tyra Orchid Satin Feather Shirt Dress

Wrap Mini Dresses

Wrap dresses are an all-time summer favorite, but they've got a cute new cropped hemline this time around. Shop floral options or others that come in basic prints for an easy, throw-it-on look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cB5Il_0g3Egn0800

MANGO Print Wrap Dress


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HGmzs_0g3Egn0800

City Chic Delicate Rose Long Sleeve Faux Wrap Minidress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nPP3Y_0g3Egn0800

Diane Von Furstenberg Emilia Printed Crepe Mini Wrap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1Yvx_0g3Egn0800

& Other Stories Buttoned Mini Wrap Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFHYL_0g3Egn0800

Gimaguas Pareo Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rlCga_0g3Egn0800

Maeve Flirty Wrap Mini Dress

Denim Mini Dresses

Yeehaw! Denim dresses are trending for summer 20222 and no, you don't need to style them with cowboy boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puoPz_0g3Egn0800

Reformation Dionne Denim Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rhOFV_0g3Egn0800

& Other Stories Belted Denim Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CbbZs_0g3Egn0800

FRAME Denim Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Fx5P_0g3Egn0800

Free People Corinne Denim Shift

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16WheF_0g3Egn0800

J.Crew Denim Shift Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZERy9_0g3Egn0800

American Eagle AE Denim Mini Dress

Best Mini Tank Dress

For days when you simply can't be bothered to put any effort in, slip into an easy tank dress. Whether you for one that comes in black, white, another neutral, or a bright print, the look is all about effortlessness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187G7B_0g3Egn0800

The Range NYC Carved Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFciD_0g3Egn0800

ASOS DESIGN Crinkle Racer Front Tank Dress With Cut Outs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKCsn_0g3Egn0800

Urban Outfitters Victoria Asymmetrical Racerback Mini Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139M8u_0g3Egn0800

BP Rib Tank Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8ad8_0g3Egn0800

LNA Ribbed Skinny Racer Dress

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oZNOz_0g3Egn0800

KKCo Rib Tank Dress in Creamsicle Tie-Dye

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Florence Pugh Wore a See-Through Lace Bra-Top and Skirt Set With Sheer Opera Gloves

Sheer shoulder-length gloves. Pencil skirt and bra top. Wet hair. Jewels the size of your fist. Florence Pugh was not messing around with this black lace and diamonds look that she wore to Tiffany & Co.’s Vision & Virtuosity exhibit launch party in London this week. The combination of ladylike standbys like gloves, midi-skirt, and a Marilyn Monroe–worthy diamond choker necklace with sexed up details like see-through lace and slicked back hair is giving vampire—but in the best possible way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire US

Marie Claire US

853
Followers
311
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Fueling discovery of fashion, beauty and career, and delivering the social conscious journalism, Marie Claire US is a flagship brand in women’s lifestyle and is authentically committed to celebrating the richness and scope of women’s lives.

 https://www.marieclaire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy