ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to find Hidden Lairs in Diablo Immortal

By Sean Martin
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 5 days ago

Looking for a hidden lair in Diablo Immortal? While slaughtering undead across haunted woods and gloomy graveyards you may have received a notification saying that a hidden lair has opened nearby. While the Elder Rift is vital in getting legendary gems for your weapons and main armour, hidden lair mini-dungeons are the best way to get normal gems, which are used to buff your minor equipment.

If you don’t want to spend your precious hilts or actual money to acquire them, hidden lairs are pretty vital for no-spend players who still want to get normal gems. In this guide, I’ll explain what you need to do when a hidden lair opens nearby, and how to find their locations for each of the game’s areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Lt9V_0g3EgV3w00

(Image credit: Blizzard)

How to enter a Hidden Lair in Diablo Immortal

At some stage while exploring the world, you’ll get a notification that says “A hidden lair has opened in this zone”. This means one of the usually sealed lair entrances has opened nearby. Now the tricky part is finding out which one. If you head to the closest hidden lair locations, you should find an entrance that you can interact with the same way as any other dungeon. You’ll want to be speedy, though, as they can be found and cleared by other players.

Once inside the lair, you can take your time to defeat its guardian to get a guaranteed normal gem drop. Completing the secondary objective will also net you even better rewards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1eT1_0g3EgV3w00

(Image credit: Blizzard/MapGenie.io)

Diablo Immortal Hidden Lair locations

Above you can see the hidden lair locations for the first area, Ashwold Cemetery (Thanks mapgenie.io! ). There are 11 altogether and they are quite easy to spot even when closed, since all hidden lair entrances look the same in each area. The ones in Ashwold look like mausoleum entrances, for example, but as you move into other areas like the Dark Wood, they change to resemble ancient tunnels. You can find every hidden lair location over at mapgenie.io or any of the other interactive Diablo Immortal maps.

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Modern Warfare 2’ campaign, multiplayer and ‘Warzone 2’ details revealed

Infinity Ward held its Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 worldwide reveal earlier today, and we’ve put together all the major announcements from the event into one place. You can watch the reveal trailer here, with the first footage of a level from the game being shown off tomorrow (June 9) during Summer Game Fest. We’ve broken down all the news about the campaign, multiplayer, Special Ops and Warzone 2 below.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Diablo Immortal crests: how to get the best gems in the game

Have you come across mentions of Diablo Immortal crests while fighting the minions of hell?. Diablo Immortal controller support: how to set it up. Crests are one of the weirder additions in Diablo Immortal, since you can't wear them, you can't spend them as currency, and you can't smack the legions of demons and undead with them.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diablo Immortal#The Lair#Armour#Gems#Video Game#Hidden Lairs#Blizzard Mapgenie
Android Police

Diablo Immortal wants $110,000 to fully gear up a single character

Diablo Immortal started rolling out to the masses on June 1st, with the official release date of June 2nd. This left little time for everyone to test the stable version of the game outside of beta, but over the weekend, many gamers and streamers have been digging into the free-to-play MMORPG, and what everyone has discovered is that it will take an incredible sum of money to fully max-out a character, over $100K. While Blizzard hasn't been shy about the fact Diablo Immortal would be pay-to-win through its Crests system that rewards the Gems necessary for improving gear, having revealed this predatory mechanic after the first alpha, this is at odds with the lead game designer Wyatt Cheng claiming that there is "no way to acquire or rank up gear using money" which has clearly turned out to be untrue, angering the internet just as much as the failed announcement for the game in 2018.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Starfield reveal shows Bethesda’s sci-fi RPG is already losing the space race

After years of waiting, Bethesda has finally shown off Starfield and it looks both expansive and generic. It may seem harsh to call out Starfield from its first gameplay reveal, but there’s little in the demo unveiled at the Xbox Bethesda Showcase released that speaks to the personality of the world. The moon the player lands on, Kreet, is a grey rocky world, with a research station, that’s been taken over by space pirates. It’s a setup that we’ve been seeing in games for years – we could just as easily be looking at a scene from Mass Effect Andromeda, Elite Dangerous, or No Man’s Sky.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
PC Gamer

A Google engineer thinks its AI has become sentient, which seems... fine

Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.
TECHNOLOGY
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy