ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops take three-of-five games with Dust Devils

By Wade Evanson
Beaverton Valley Times
Beaverton Valley Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2dXx_0g3EbtEJ00 Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.

Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio.

"They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it."

The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said that living apart from his family has changed as his kids have gotten older, but they're also always happy to see him — even if he's not first on their list.

"The last two years flying across the country to Hillsboro has been and experience for them and now they see some different things and kind of remember stuff," Harrison said. "But truthfully, they're happy to see me, but they associate Oregon with Barley (the Hops mascot), and they're already asking about when they're going to see Barley."

On the field, Harrison was happy to again be on the right side of their series at Tri-City. The Hops took four of the series' six games with the Dust Devils and in the process have won eight of their last 12 games, improved to 26-23 overall, and are just 1.5 games behind first-place Eugene.

Minor league baseball is more about development than wins and losses, but Harrison said winning is still a big part of the game and the process of getting better is simply more fun when you're doing just that.

"Guys are developing and trying to get to the big leagues and working on things, but it's a lot more fun coming to the field every day when you get to shake hands and win," Harrison said. "We try to keep the guys engaged and realizing that development is cool and that's what we all want to do, but it sure is a lot more fun developing with a winning culture. And I think guys are buying into that."

It was the bats that they were buying into against Tri-City. The Hops have struggled at the plate for much of this season, but they batted .309 over the last series' six games, led by Danny Oriente and Tristin English who combined for 22 hits in the series.

Harrison said Oriente, who batted .423 against Tri-City, is a clubhouse favorite. While he may not jump out at you on paper, Harrison acknowledged, his intangibles and overall skill set are invaluable to the team on and off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2EVp_0g3EbtEJ00 "Danny might not be the fastest guy or have the most pop, but he's a guy I want up there when there's a guy on third base," Harrison said. "He can pretty much handle the bat and he's ready for any situation, and he's so loved in the clubhouse that when they see him doing well, it just kind of boosts the team."

English was on fire last week, too, hitting .478 over five games with 11 hits in 23 at-bats.

Harrison said he challenged the 25-year-old first baseman during the week to hit more line drives, even telling him he didn't want him to hit a home run. English duly deposited the next pitch he hit into the stands.

"I told him, 'I know you can hit home runs, but I don't need you to try to hit a home run,'" Harrison said. "And sure enough, what ends up happening? He hits a home run."

English wasn't the only one the Hops manager challenged this past week. In fact, he challenged the whole team to get something going on the road.

Prior to their series with Tri-City, the Hops were just 4-12 on the road this season. Harrison said they pinpointed the type of outs they were making, and he asked his players to focus on doing things a little differently. And it worked.

"It was really more about making these guys understand how they've been making outs and challenging them to be more productive," Harrison said. "We had some guys make some adjustments and that can just be contagious, and we saw some good things happen."

On the mound, Kenny Hernandez again dazzled, throwing eight innings in the Hops 10-4 win June 3, allowing just a single earned run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one with just 88 pitches.

Harrison said Hernandez is a great example for the rest of his staff, citing his business-like attitude and overall efficiency on the mound.

"He's a prime example of a guy who knows how to mix pitches," the manager said. "I completely trust him, and he just goes out there and does what he does. We always like when he's on the mound."

Hillsboro hosts last-place Everett this week and will look to avenge a five-game sweep at the hands of the AquaSox last month.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

SLIDESHOW: Jesuit High School's Class of 2022 walks

Commencement for the Beaverton private school was held Sunday, June 5, at the Chiles Center in Portland. You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
Beaverton Valley Times

Portland man arrested for 2017 murder in Beaverton

Jimmy Pierce was arrested Wednesday, June 8, in Portland in connection with the May 2017 murder of Ramon Harris.The U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force arrested a man in Portland on Wednesday, June 8, in connection with the 2017 murder of Ramon Harris in Beaverton, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. The task force arrested 35-year-old Jimmy Pierce near Southeast Bush Street and 112nd Avenue in Portland on charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, according to a June 9 press release. On May 19, 2017, 34-year-old Harris was shot outside Xpose Club, located at 10270 S.W. Canyon Road in Beaverton. Harris was reportedly shot shortly after a large group arrived at the club. The county's Major Crimes Team responded to the scene. The case remained open, the Sheriff's Office said, and on April 22 of this year, a Washington County jury issued an indictment and a felony warrant was then issued for Pierce. After the arrest, Pierce was lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center on the warrants related to the murder and additional unrelated warrants, the Sheriff's Office said. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election. In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Ohio State
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Summer reading goes outside

Washington County libraries invite patrons to soak up the sun, or whatever weather we have in store, from June 9.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. Aloha 17455 S.W. Farmington Road STUFFY SLEEPAWAY CAMP — Drop off a stuffed animal friend during open hours Friday, June 24, for an overnight stay, then pick them up Saturday, June 25, and hear all about their adventures at the library. Ages 0-5. No registration required. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Sunset teen co-founds mental health nonprofit Project Lotus

Aaron Li, a high school senior in Beaverton, co-founded Project Lotus pre-pandemic. Now, its reach is nationwide.Back in 2020, Sunset High School senior Aaron Li and a couple friends had an idea that soon evolved into a nationwide nonprofit organization. Project Lotus is an initiative to de-stigmatize mental health in Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, the 17-year-old says. "We're trying to get people to have open, honest conversations about their own mental health with those around them," he said, "because that's crucial to help maintain your own mental health and pushing the mental health movement forward." The front...
Portland Tribune

A&E: Nine innings, 13 Nights and 'A Thousand Words'

SWEDISH CABINS — Cultural nonprofit organization Nordic Northwest presents the exhibit "Swedish Cabins: The Legacy of Henry Steiner and Fogelbo," on display through Sunday, June 5. Nordia House, 8800 S.W. Oleson Road in Garden Home. CELILO — NEVER SILENCED — The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts hosts "Celilo...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Devils#Games Behind#Minor League Baseball
Portland Tribune

SLIDESHOW: Edison High School seniors graduate

The Class of 2022 received their diplomas in a ceremony Friday, June 3, at neighboring Jesuit High School in Beaverton. You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

LETTERS: Two perspectives on need in Washington County

The Times publishes reader perspectives in the form of letters to the editor every Thursday.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro's first Market of Choice to open in 2024

The locally-owned grocery chain plans to move into South Hillsboro, near TV Highway. Hillsboro is getting its own Market of Choice grocery store, expected to open in the next few years. The Oregon-based grocer announced this week it plans to open a new location at Reed's Crossing Town Center in...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Critically hurt, Washington County deputy now in rehab

Deputy Michael Trotter was injured in an April 27 crash that claimed the lives of two Southridge High School students. About six weeks after being critically injured in a deadly crash involving five Southridge High School students on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway, Washington County Deputy Michael Trotter was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday, June 7.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Tigard's Broadway Rose renovations near completion

A new recently installed illuminated sign welcomes theatergoers as they travel down Grant Avenue.One year after the beginning of a major $3.5 million remodeling and renovation project, progress is going fast and furious at Oregon's premier musical theater, which is located in Tigard. That undertaking includes the recent installation of a new illuminated sign for Broadway Rose Theatre Co. "Our former Broadway Rose sign hung on the outside of our old scene shop, which faces (Grant Avenue). We demolished our old scene shop and built a much larger scene shop and costume shop," Alan Anderson, Broadway Rose marketing...
TIGARD, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton, OR
137
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

The Beaverton Valley Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://pamplinmedia.com/beaverton-valley-times-home/

Comments / 0

Community Policy