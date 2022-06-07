ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana bans transgender girls from girls' sports teams

 5 days ago
LGBT activists and supporters block the street outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

June 7 (Reuters) - Louisiana has banned transgender girls from joining girls' sports teams, the latest in a string of similar bans in U.S. states with conservative Republican-controlled legislatures.

The bill binds schools and colleges in the state and was approved by the Republican-controlled state legislature last month with enough support to override any veto from Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposed the legislation.

Edwards said he would allow the bill to become law on Monday without his signature, telling reporters that it was obvious to him that even if he vetoed the bill it would still become law.

He has joined transgender rights groups in criticizing the bill as bigoted against a subset of young people who already face discrimination and violence. Edwards said there is no known example in Louisiana of a transgender girl joining or attempting to join a girls sports team.

"I hope we can all get to a point soon where we realize these young people are doing the very best they can to survive," Edwards said of the state's transgender youth. "I just think we can be better than that bill."

Last year, Edwards had vetoed similar a measure advanced by Republicans in the 2021 legislative session.

Republicans in South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Oklahoma, Arizona, Kentucky, Indiana, Iowa and Kansas have passed similar laws in recent months. read more

In March, the head of the U.S. Department of Justice's civil rights division wrote to state attorneys general across the country in support of transgender people, reminding the states' chief law-enforcement officials that it is illegal to discriminate against people based on gender identity.

Reporting by Jonathan Allen in New York; Editing by Bill Berkrot

Shaka Brah
5d ago

As far as sports are concerned, biological boys that identify as girls can compete in boys sports. Inclusion must be in the proper biological category, not based on a participant’s proclivities. For example, just because someone identifies as a horse doesn’t mean they should be allowed to race with horses. And being disallowed does not mean trans-horse phobic.

Jeffrey B
5d ago

Love the way the media made sure to throw up a pic of those in favor of this trans nonsense.This stuff is 90% media driven, and it's one of the reasons a recent poll had media trust at only 19%.We are fast becoming the laughing stock of the entire world

Herder Winkelman
5d ago

There is hope that sufficient realization will occur to affirm there is no such thing as " transgender", and this incredible distortion will be put to rest.

