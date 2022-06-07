Customer Booted For Not Wearing Pants Returns With A Hammer
By James // Dave, Chuck the Freak
wrif.com
5 days ago
In the Queens borough of New York, the 4 Choices & A Soup Chinese restaurant was the site of a bizarre customer encounter. A man was booted from the place for not wearing pants…that includes underwear. The man allegedly came back…this time with pants on…to exact...
SAN LORENZO -- The Alameda County Sheriff's Office is investigating a group of five men who disrupted a drag queen storytelling event at the San Lorenzo Library Saturday with homophobic and transphobic slurs.The Alameda County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the San Lorenzo Library located on Paseo Grande. Alameda County Sheriff's Dept. Lt. Ray Kelly said the group entered the library about 1:30 p.m., during an event called Drag Queen Story Time. Kyle Chu, also known as drag queen Panda Dulce, hosted a story hour meant for preschool-aged children in celebration of Pride Month. "The men made homophobic...
After a period of blissful silence overhead due to the Covid-19 pandemic, New Yorkers are dealing again with a familiar problem: noisy helicopters. Senator Brad Hoylman, who sponsored the bill, said that "many New Yorkers can no longer work from home comfortably, enjoy a walk along the waterfront, or keep a napping child asleep because of the incessant noise and vibrations from non-essential helicopter use."
NEW YORK -- The grieving family of one of the two teenage boys who drowned in Queens on Friday is speaking out.Daniel Persaud, 13, died after going swimming at Howard Beach. He was with his 13-year-old friend, Ryan Wong, who also died.It happened just before noon Friday in the waters of Jamaica Bay. Investigators say the victims were on a sand dune, but were overcome by water and had trouble swimming.Persaud's father said his son was a good child and never got into trouble."One amazing kid. I have no complaints. That's the first time that he made an incident like that and caused his life," Brith Persaud said."He was one of the best kids, full of life. He was so looking forward to summer because had so many plans with him," added aunt Sandy Sukreh.His father said Persaud did not know how to swim.There are "No Swimming" signs posted along the beach due to strong currents.
Comments / 0