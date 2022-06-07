ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Victims of contaminated blood scandal should receive interim payments – report

By Jane Kirby
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GtHCM_0g3EYCkN00

Victims of the contaminated blood scandal – some of whom are nearing the end of their lives – should receive interim payments of at least £100,000 each, according to a new plan sent to ministers.

Sir Robert Francis QC, who has led a review of compensation for those affected by the scandal, said there were “potentially eligible applicants who are now of advanced years or worryingly unwell”.

He added: “There are those who fear they will not survive long enough to see, let alone enjoy, the fruits of an award of compensation.

“This is a principle reason why I have recommended the unusual measure of an immediate interim award to those infected persons who are already beneficiaries of the existing support schemes, in anticipation of, but before, the scheme has been set up.”

He suggested payments should be made now which reflect the minimum an infected person could be expected to receive under a final compensation scheme.

“I have suggested this is unlikely to be less than £100,000 in any case,” he added.

The contaminated blood scandal has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS , leaving thousands of patients infected with hepatitis and HIV , and causing many early deaths.

At long last, in Sir Robert’s report, it’s clear the Government is encouraged to recognise the need to compensate the thousands of victims of this terrible scandal

Des Collins, solicitor

Most of those involved had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and relied on regular injections of the blood product Factor VIII to survive.

These patients were unaware they were receiving contaminated Factor VIII and, despite repeated warnings at the top of government, continued to be given the product throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Sir Robert said that, without prejudicing the outcome of the ongoing inquiry into the disaster, there would be a “strong moral case” for of offering compensation to victims, independent of any issue of legal liability or culpability, if certain criteria were met.

This included an acceptance that the transmission of infection to these patients could have been avoided, the harm caused had been “devastating and lifelong”, and that those who have been injured were not given reliable information about the infection, treatment, or not given informed choices.

Other criteria included that “in a civilised and humane society, it is right for governments to recognise and offer a remedy for those who have suffered through no fault of their own from the actions of the State, or indeed natural disasters.”

This analysis cannot be completed hurriedly but officials across government are focussing on this

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis

Des Collins, a senior partner at Collins Solicitors, which is advising over 1,500 victims of the infected blood scandal, said: “At long last, in Sir Robert’s report, it’s clear the Government is encouraged to recognise the need to compensate the thousands of victims of this terrible scandal.

“The report is a considered piece of work that deserves recognition and scrutiny in equal measure.

“However, at first glance the recommendations appear to contain sensible solutions to many of the problems that have beset the victims for over 40 years.

“In many ways those who have suffered so much for so long will take some comfort from this report although, as always, the devil will be in the detail which we have not yet had the opportunity to examine.”

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Ellis , said in a written statement to Parliament: “There is a great deal of complexity to the issues that the study covers and a wide range of factors to be taken into account in considering Sir Robert’s recommendations.

“This analysis cannot be completed hurriedly but officials across government are focussing on this so that the government can be ready to respond quickly to the Inquiry’s recommendations, as was intended when the study was commissioned.

“I will update the House as this work progresses.”

To date, the Government has only set up a support scheme offering payments without any admission of liability.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Law change to let pharmacists sign people off sick

Pharmacists and some other healthcare professionals, rather than just GPs, will soon be able to sign people off sick from work, under new rules. The law change will take effect in July and apply across England, Wales and Scotland. The aim is to free up family doctors' time. People off...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Delays to passport applications could be slashed if government embraces technology used by Amazon, Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay says

The government should embrace technology used by firms such as Amazon to reduce passport waiting times, one of Boris Johnson's top advisers has urged. Cabinet Office minister Steve Barclay highlighted how increased automation, machine learning and data analytics pioneered by the tech giants could be used in the passport process.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Doctors are left stunned after cancer 'disappears' for EVERY patient in drug trial - raising hopes treatment is 'tip of the iceberg' and can be used to help people fighting other forms of the disease

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, after it virtually cured every member of a clinical trial. Dostarlimab, a monoclonal antibody drug that is already approved to treat endometrial cancer in the UK, smashed expectations in a trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Uk#Nhs
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
HIV
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
IFLScience

Six Children Die As Hepatitis Outbreak Spreads Around 36 US States

At least 180 cases of severe hepatitis in children reported from 36 states and territories are under investigation to see whether they are connected with the outbreak of recent months, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said. This number, last updated on May 18, is up significantly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Uvalde families sue Salvador Ramos for $100m to ‘ensure we have swift changes’

The families of four children grievously injured in the mass shooting in Texas last month are suing dead gunman Salvador Ramos for $100m (£79.6m) through his estate.On 24 May, the 18-year-old gunman went on a shooting spree with an assault rifle at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, killing 19 students and two teachers. The shooter was eventually killed by Border Patrol agents.Each of the four children represented in the lawsuit suffered serious bullet injuries in different body parts, including on the face, the back, leg and shoulder.Injury attorney Thomas Henry is also exploring all available legal actions against the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Homeland Security issues new alert warning US public gatherings could be targets of violence

The US Department of Homeland Security warned that it expects the threat environment in the country to become more dynamic and that large public gatherings could become targets for violence.A new bulletin from the department said that the United States remains in a heightened threat environment and cited “several recent attacks” that underscore the threat. “In the coming months, we expect the threat environment to become more dynamic as several high-profile events could be exploited to justify acts of violence against a range of possible targets,” the bulletin said on Tuesday.“These targets could include public gatherings, faith-based institutions, schools,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Journalist in UK for 18 years ‘traumatised’ over Home Office delay that stopped her working

A journalist told she had to stop working because of her immigration status, despite having lived in the UK for nearly two decades, has said the ordeal has left her traumatised.Dahaba Ali Hussen, 29, recently got a new job as a political reporter, but was told by her employer that her shifts had been put on hold because the Home Office had not confirmed her right to work.The Dutch-Somali national applied for EU settled status – which all EU nationals were required to obtain after Brexit – in December 2019, and her application was refused four months later. The Home...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

688K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy