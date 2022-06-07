ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Criminal group making large purchases with stolen credit cards in the South, FBI says

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Den Herder
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hn11G_0g3EYBre00

SPARTANBURG, S.C. ( WSPA ) – A criminal group operating in the South is making large purchases with stolen credit cards and then hiring unsuspecting people online to transport the merchandise, according to the FBI’s Charlotte Division.

So far this year, the group has used stolen credit cards to make purchases at more than 100 businesses in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia, and Kentucky, said Shelley Lynch, public affairs specialist with FBI Charlotte Division.

“The main red flag of it is that they’re calling over the phone and just giving a credit card number. So since businesses are not seeing these people in person and they can’t verify that that credit card belongs to that person by verifying that I.D.,” she said.

In the scheme, tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores have been scammed out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said.

DC provides more access to vaccinations for upcoming school year

“They’re posting job sites online and they are hiring people to drive to these businesses, pick up these large purchases, sometimes transfer them to other states, and then they’re paying them with a cash app. And the people who are driving and picking these up, these items don’t even know that they have picked up items that weren’t paid for properly and legally,” she said.

Before the credit card transaction is flagged as fraudulent, the group pays someone to pick it up and take it to another state to be resold, she said.

Days later, the victimized businesses learn the sales were fraudulent, she said.

“In each case, we believe the same group of criminals are using stolen credit cards. They’re calling over the phone to different types of businesses that typically will sell like large ticket items — so high ticket items. And they will make a large purchase and then hire someone to go pick up that purchase before the businesses realize that the credit card numbers are stolen,” said Lynch.

The thieves are hiring people to transport the stolen goods across state lines with large utility trailers and trucks.

In addition to businesses being targeted, individuals who have credit card numbers stolen are seeing large purchases on their bills. Typically, they can work with their own credit card company to get that reversed, she said.

Another red flag, according to Lynch, is if someone is trying to hire you for a transportation job that sounds too good to be true or strange, it could be a criminal group, she said.

White House quietly braces for death of Roe v. Wade

“Some of the things that are kind of odd about [the transportation] jobs, the job ad [posted by thieves] specifically, is that they’re asking these folks to go and either rent a box truck so that they can go get a large shipment of items,” she said. “They’re asking them in some cases to use their own vehicles, and so that is another kind of red flag that it doesn’t seem like maybe it’s necessarily a legitimate job.”

The FBI is warning businesses about this scheme because, at this point, it’s already been seen more than a hundred times across eight states in just a few months, she said.

FBI Charlotte is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation. Businesses with similar unsolved crimes should call, FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100 or fill out a complaint online at tips.fbi.gov .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Georgia woman allegedly killed elderly fiancé, lived with body for 2 months

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her elderly fiancé and living with his body. The Associated Press says Tabitha Zeldia Wood, 45, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her fiance, Leroy Frankin Kramer Jr., 82, and living with his body for two months.
WJBF

Georgia will soon have first statewide gang prosecution unit

AUGUSTA, GA ( WJBF) — Darnell Hickman knows firsthand the impact of gang violence — it took the life of 8-year-old Arbie Anthony — a girl who lived just around the corner from him in Dogwood Terrace. “The whole neighborhood was hurt. She was nothing but eight years old. She had her whole life planned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
City
Spartanburg, SC
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
West Virginia State
Spartanburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Food Bank Association Changes Name to Feeding Georgia

Georgia Food Bank Association announced recently that it has changed its name to Feeding Georgia to better reflect the broad scope of its work to end hunger in Georgia, as well as its longstanding ties to its national partner, Feeding America. Feeding Georgia acts not only as an association of...
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Credit Card#Fraud#Fbi Charlotte Division#Dc
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia doing about criminal street gangs?

Georgia’s new statewide gang unit will soon start prosecuting crimes across The Peach State. Georgia’s more than $30.2 billion fiscal 2023 budget includes $1.6 million for the new Gang Prosecution Unit, which will be housed in the attorney general’s Prosecution Division. Additionally, House Bill 1134 gave the attorney general concurrent jurisdiction to prosecute criminal gang activity statewide.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Georgia Dept of Driver Services Warns of Text Message License Suspension Scam

Georgia Department of Driver Services is warning customers of scam text messages about license suspension:. Customers have been getting text messages asking them to follow a fraudulent link to verify their driver’s license information due to a temporary suspension. DDS Commissioner Spencer R. Moore says such text messages are a fraud and likely an attempt by scammers to get your personal information.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Former Georgia police officer sentenced for Jan. 6 charge

Michael Shane Daughtry was sentenced to two months of home detention, 36 months of probation, $500 restitution, 60 hours of community service, and the standard condition of no firearms, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia. Court documents show Daughtry made multiple social media posts on...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 46

No A-to-F grades for Georgia public schools for third year

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will go a third year without assigning A-to-F grades to public schools and districts because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal government is waiving part of the requirements for the state’s normal evaluation system. Instead, the state will publish multiple measures that are normally parts of the overall grade.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Credit Cards
41nbc.com

Three Middle Georgia men sentenced in gun, drug investigation

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— A third Middle Georgia man who plead guilty in a illegal gun possession and drug distribution investigation, was sentenced to prison Thursday. 57-year-old Jasper Blackshear, was sentenced to more than 10 years followed by three years of probation, after he plead guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine base.
MACON, GA
WKRG News 5

Former officer arrested, demanded officers kill him: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former Mobile Police officer, who resigned in March after an investigation into his relationship with a minor, was arrested and taken to the Washington County Jail after an altercation just after midnight in McIntosh where he was tased, shot at and, after fleeing in a car, crashed into a convenience […]
MOBILE, AL
wabe.org

Georgia is set to play a role in the Jan. 6 hearings on the insurrection

Georgia is set to play a relatively prominent role in the Congressional hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger reportedly testifying to the committee. Raffensperger is also up for re-election and we look at his Democratic challengers, who are in a runoff. Plus, some in the Republican want to change Georgia’s open primary system after thousands crossed over to vote in the GOP races.
GEORGIA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy