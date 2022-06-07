ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Note of Gratitude

By Anonymous
The Portland Mercury
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I know how hard that was for you to do. Thank you. I can only imagined how long you wrestled with yourself over what to do. I know what you...

The Portland Mercury

Having a good time...

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Most all parade goers this year like always couldn't help wearing a smile. I walked its length from Memorial Colosseum, 15 minutes before 10:am start time, up Weidler, down MLK, up Lloyd Blvd to the parade end at Holladay Park. Returning along the route I met the parade at the Convention Center. Rambunctious kids all along the route wildly well-behaved. Attentive parents and family enjoying the scene got more than their money's worth for free.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Of Shoes and Ships and Sealing Wax

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. They call it a Super Full Moon. It's when the moon is full lit and closest to us. It's important to remember that the moon is functionally a mirror,...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Thank you for your service

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I never realized how much control and influence the people I interacted with had over me. Looking back, I feel kind of stupid to have missed it. I never really looked beyond what was right in front of me, and I kind of only self-selected narratives that would comfort me and reinforce my preconceived views of the world. I was a coward. It's taken me sometime to admit and process this but I'm comfortable being honest about things now.
The Portland Mercury

Think you're really righteous?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I still can't believe everything that's happened. I certainly believe it's happened, but the lack of competent or adequate response from anyone is staggering. I think it speaks to...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

White racist senior lady

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The hate coming out of your eyes scars my soul; I can feel your racism as you look at me like I'm some kind of hostile lizard. Not even just a lizard, but to your surprise some sort of mutated one. Your genuine shock to the fact I exist and have the nerve to come into your business is depressing. Other white ladies look at me with love, or just neutrally, or they're having a bad day and they behave as such. But not you. I can literally feel your hate. It's worse when you laugh and joke and smile with everyone else. But not me. And it hurts.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Empty tip cup

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. You’d probably get it a little action if you’d remove your ear buds. I can’t tell if you are talking to me or your friends. When you don’t respond and I have to repeat things, that’s when your tip becomes non existent.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Are you not amused?

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To all the cringey whingey performative liberal New Seasons, Trader Joe's meat puppets who "tsk tsk" loudly and bro-miserate with each other over the street folks and campers they have to [sigh!] navigate, or even look at, while prowling the sidewalks for a little bit of that old timey Portland weirdness — fuck off and die. Every day at work I have to listen to your whining about how "tacky" Portland's gotten, what with all the poverty and homelessness. What? Are you not amused? Either help fight the root causes of injustice in Portland, or move to Boise.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Let’s talk about popularity and bias

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Okay, so I thought we resolved this awhile back but a refresher is always helpful. Here it goes: just because ideas or people is popular that doesn’t mean they...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

I, Coffee Addicts Anonymous

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. For me it was my coffee/caffeine addiction. I know that my seems minor or trite but once I realized what kind of control this substance had over my body and behavior it helped me notice all the other influences in my life that impacted how I treated and behaved towards others.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Dear Smoke Alarm Guy

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I can deal with Covid. I can deal with an insurrection. I can deal with inflation and civil unrest, global warming, Roe v Wade, the threat of nuclear war and the end of the modern global order. But when you’re smoke alarm went off two weeks ago at 3am you took it down and threw it outside into the bushes. It has been chirping every twenty seconds since. If it is one of the newer ones, they have a 10 year battery inside. Now everyone in the complex can hear it 24/7. I can’t sleep. My dog is now traumatized and won’t go outside because he’s afraid of that beeping. He only poops every other day instead of three times a day now.
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Sandwich Lovers Rejoice! Here Comes the Mercury's Sandwich Week!

IT'S A FACT: The pinnacle of human ingenuity is undoubtedly THE SANDWICH. And at long last, it's time to celebrate humankind's greatest feat with DC Structures presents the Portland Mercury's Sandwich Week! And if you love sandwiches, you are gonna lose your damn mind, because from Monday June 20 to Sunday June 26, Portlanders will be feasting on delectable, original sandwiches built by 30 of the city's most creative sandwich makers... and if that's not enough, each of those sammies can be had for a mere $8! Are you dreaming? NO, YOU ARE NOT!
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

$6.00 dollar gas

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The only good thing about $6.00 gas? Knowing it costs $150.00 to fill up a Trump Truck - Priceless. If you enjoy articles like this, please help the Mercury...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Portland Students to March for Gun Control Laws Saturday

As the Grand Floral Parade snakes through Inner Northeast Portland Saturday morning, another cluster of Portlanders will take to Southwest Portland streets to rally for stronger gun laws. Show the father in your life how much you care. Give them something that lasts. Unique art, readymade frames, and gift cards...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Something Stinks In Multnomah County And It Smells Like Schmidt

Voters choose a self-declared “social justice warrior” as District Attorney in Multnomah county and he has turned Portland into a real Schmidt-show of violent crime. When Mike Schmidt took office less than two years ago, the city of Roses had seen 159 shootings at this point in the year. This year, we have more than triple that number.

