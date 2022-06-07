A Note of Gratitude

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. To all the cringey whingey performative liberal New Seasons, Trader Joe's meat puppets who "tsk tsk" loudly and bro-miserate with each other over the street folks and campers they have to [sigh!] navigate, or even look at, while prowling the sidewalks for a little bit of that old timey Portland weirdness — fuck off and die. Every day at work I have to listen to your whining about how "tacky" Portland's gotten, what with all the poverty and homelessness. What? Are you not amused? Either help fight the root causes of injustice in Portland, or move to Boise.
