A Note of Gratitude

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The hate coming out of your eyes scars my soul; I can feel your racism as you look at me like I'm some kind of hostile lizard. Not even just a lizard, but to your surprise some sort of mutated one. Your genuine shock to the fact I exist and have the nerve to come into your business is depressing. Other white ladies look at me with love, or just neutrally, or they're having a bad day and they behave as such. But not you. I can literally feel your hate. It's worse when you laugh and joke and smile with everyone else. But not me. And it hurts.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO