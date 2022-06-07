ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, IL

New Aledo Housing Development On Hold

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInflationary pressures stall a proposed Aledo housing development. Mayor Chris Hagloch with an update on...

KCRG.com

Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
tspr.org

Two western Illinois communities closer to demolishing dilapidated houses

Macomb and Galesburg are preparing to tear down more dilapidated houses. The cities hope to enhance the look of neighborhoods while also improving safety. A dozen properties are on Macomb’s list. The city council this week agreed to solicit bids to inspect those homes for asbestos and have it removed if found. That has to be done before demolition can begin.
GALESBURG, IL
Bailey To Campaign In Aledo Wednesday

Illinois gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey swinging through Mercer County this week. He’ll make a stop at Cheers on Main in Aledo around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Bailey plans to visit all 102 counties in the final two weeks leading up to the primary on June 28. He is one of six candidates seeking the republican nomination for Governor. Bailey currently serves as a State Senator.
ALEDO, IL
955glo.com

East Peoria Man Wins The St. Jude Dream Home 2022

Wednesday evening the drawing was held for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home and the big winner is Carmen Flores of East Peoria, Illinois! This beautiful home was built by Scott Lewis Homes and located in Sommer Place. The ranch/cottage style home has three bedrooms, two and a half baths, three car side loading garage, walk-in shower in master bath, rear covered porch, unfinished basement and is 2,546 square feet. In addition, the winner will receive five years of FREE WIFI/Internet services courtesy of i3 Broadband. The estimated value is $600,000!
EAST PEORIA, IL
Plans for new life for an old QC factory building

An old factory building in Moline is the focus of a potential renovation project. Moline city leaders and Renew Moline have a cost-sharing agreement to repurpose the Spiegel Building. Local 4’s Blake Hornstein has that story and the ideas being considered.
Ronald L. Schmidt – Services 6/13/22

Ronald L. Schmidt, 83 of Aledo, passed away June 8, 2022 at Mercer Manor, Aledo. Funeral services will be 4 p.m., Monday, June 13, at Speer Funeral Home, Aledo, with visitation prior to services from 2 to 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Aledo United Methodist Church for the sound system. Services will be livestreamed on the Speer Funeral Home Facebook page.
ALEDO, IL
Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
Illinois Caterpillar worker 'killed instantly' in foundry accident

A Caterpillar employee was killed in an accident at the company's foundry in Illinois, last week, the company has confirmed. "We are deeply saddened by the death of an employee who was involved in a serious incident at our Mapleton, Illinois, facility on June 2," Lisa Miller, a Caterpillar spokeswoman, said in an email to the Peoria Journal Star. "Our thoughts are with this employee’s family, friends and colleagues. The safety of our employees, contractors and visitors is our top priority."
MAPLETON, IL
Worker split in half during Illinois molten iron foundry disaster

An Illinois foundry worker died instantly when he tripped into a 2,600-degrees Fahrenheit molten iron crucible. Steven Dierkes, 39, was in the first week of his new job at Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry when the tragic accident happened. Local authorities were called to the scene at 10am on Thursday (2 June).Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood ruled out foul play, adding that the matter is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and occupational safety and health administration, reported Peoria Journal Star. An anonymous worker under the pseudonym 'Ron' told the World Socialist Web Site (WSWS) that Dierkes "was taking a sample of...
ILLINOIS STATE
Central Illinois energy rates to double, stick around for a year

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Central Illinois consumers will pay double for energy starting this month, as a deal mitigating costs for many communities expires, with no new contract in sight. Communities like Peoria, Morton and East Peoria all participate in municipal aggregation programs. They will all see rates...
PEORIA, IL
Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
These Are The 10 Worst Cities In Illinois

It's always interesting to look at the best and worst things a state has, and a Youtube channel is going viral after it took a look at every state and the worst cities in each said state. This Youtube video didn't hold anything back with its rankings of the top ten worst cities in Illinois.
Traveling Group of Criminals Are Targeting Eastern Iowa

A traveling group of criminals are now targeting Eastern Iowa. Normally when I think of a traveling gang, I think of a circus group or a traveling carnival, but this is nowhere close to that. Honestly, this is just straight-up creepy. According to KCRG, they are known as a "Felony Lane Gang."
HIAWATHA, IA
Northern Iowa woman arrested after allegedly driving through rural Johnson County fence

A northern Iowa woman was arrested by Johnson County sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon after she allegedly drove through a fence west of North Liberty. According to arrest records, 38-year-old Dana Noss of Dougherty, Iowa drove her 2003 Buick Century through a fence near James Avenue and 240th Street just before 6pm. She allegedly showed signs of intoxication and registered a breath alcohol level of .096%.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
A Car Wash is Coming to 53rd Because No One Asked For This

As if you already can't maneuver in the road construction traffic on 53rd Street in Davenport, there will be a car wash opening on the road later this year. It's called Club Car Wash and it will be at 53rd and Elmore, right next to the Chick-fil-A (technical address: 3035 E 53rd St.) It's going in the old IHOP. According to the car wash's website, it's set to open in October of this year. Exact date is TBA, but I can wait.
DAVENPORT, IA

