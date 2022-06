Get ready to celebrate the 62nd Anniversary of the Portage Lake Lift Bridge with Finlandia University’s friends, faculty, staff and students!. On Friday, June 17, Finlandia’s community is invited to participate and walk in the Bridgefest Parade with other colleagues and friends. Parade Line Up will be held on S. Lincoln Dr. in Hancock (US-41 north of M-203 intersection) from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17. The parade will start at 7:05 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear Finlandia apparel while parade banners and handout items will be provided.

HANCOCK, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO