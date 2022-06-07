ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

20 new conservation projects to be funded by Land for Maine's Future program

By Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCourtesy / Land For Maine’s Future, Natural Resources Council of Maine Twenty new Land for Maine’s Future conservation projects are in the works. This map shows the department’s projects over the years. Twenty new conservation projects, costing over $5 million, are planned across Maine to preserve...

Grandy Organics, American Unagi earn top honors in Golden Fork Awards

Maine foods are no longer simply about lobsters and blueberries. Products made with eels and coconut, as well as a Middle Eastern style of yogurt, are won top recognition in the the first Maine Golden Fork Awards. Taking top spot as "Retail Best in Show" was Original Coconola by Grandy...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

The 10 Safest Places to Live in Maine Right Now

Safety is important to everyone when thinking about where they're going to live and put down roots. In the state of Maine, the concern over dangerous criminals and violent crimes is relatively modest as compared to other states in the country. It's for good reason, too. According to SafeWise, Maine has the lowest violent crime rate in the entire nation. But that is only part of the story.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers can now check the status of $850 relief checks

MAINE, USA — The Maine Revenue Services now has a website for people to check the status of their $850 inflation relief payments from the state. Payment information is updated on Tuesday and Friday nights, according to the website. More than 850,000 Mainers are slated to receive the checks....
WCAX

Wild scene at NH Statehouse as Hassan files for reelection

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday was the last day of the filing period for candidates running for election in New Hampshire. And one well-known candidate, in arguably the biggest race of the cycle, filed for reelection. It was a raucous scene at the Statehouse in Concord as Sen. Maggie Hassan,...
CONCORD, NH
WGME

Mainers can now check when you'll get your $850 relief payment

Mainers can now check the status of their $850 relief payments using a new website from Maine Revenue Services. The checks, which will be paid for with $730 million from the state's surplus, were approved by the Maine Legislature this past session as a one-time payment to help with the rising costs of inflation.
MAINE STATE
biz570.com

Gas boom reboot predicted

An area law firm that has built a solid practice representing gas drilling companies in Pennsylvania is predicting a resumption of the gas boom following the COVID-19 slowdown. Pennsylvania is the second highest-producer of natural gas in the country, thanks to the Marcellus shale, where gas companies are employing hydraulic...
SCRANTON, PA
FUN 107

Cape Cod’s Famous Christmas Tree Shops Getting New Name

Next time you head to your favorite Christmas Tree Shops, it may not be what you expect. It seems the company is rebranding and changing its name is step one. Just over 50 years ago, Christmas Tree Shops was a little start-up out of Yarmouth that primarily sold penny candy. Since the 1980s, however, the chain has been growing and we've gotten to the point where it has outgrown its own name.
YARMOUTH, MA
thecentersquare.com

Mills: Relief checks for Mainers are 'in the mail'

(The Center Square) – Hundreds of thousands of Maine residents will be getting $850 relief checks beginning next week to help offset the costs of rising inflation. The Maine Department of Administrative and Financial Services said it will be mailing out at least 5,000 relief checks beginning Friday, which are expected to arrive in mailboxes as early as next week. The department will then issue an estimated 200,000 checks per week after that, with the expectation that a majority of the 858,000 recipients will get them by July.
CBS Boston

Downpours, localized street flooding will make for slow Wednesday commute

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Executive Weather Producer BOSTON – The WBZ Weather Team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for some downpours coming Wednesday morning.  It has been a little bit since we had a good old fashion downpour, but the timing on Wednesday will make for a slow morning commute in some areas.The first showers will arrive after midnight tonight, but the heaviest rain will occur between 5 a.m.-11 a.m. The heaviest rain will peak around 7 a.m.-9 a.m. in most of eastern Massachusetts and between 9 a.m.-11 a.m. over extreme southeastern Massachusetts.While we don't anticipate any severe thunderstorms on Wednesday, there certainly could be some embedded thunderstorms within the area of rain.  Also, the heavy downpours will likely cause some localized street flooding. This will be short-lived, with the heaviest rain lasting only an hour or two.In many ways this is some welcome news. Much of eastern Massachusetts is currently in a "moderate drought."Very little rain fall in the last several weeks.If you include the rainfall forecast on Thursday as well, we could be in for 1-2 inches or more of rain in some parts of our area.Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ
BOSTON, MA
FOX8 News

Pennsylvania governor urges action on $2K payments to families

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Governor Tom Wolf again called on the Legislature to support sending $2,000 checks to Pennsylvania families. “The cost of everything from gas to groceries is a little higher right now than it was just a few weeks ago, and for Pennsylvanians living paycheck to paycheck even a small increase in expenses can mean […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

