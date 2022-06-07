ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Fauntleroy Fall Festival dine-out fundraiser, Westwood safety meeting, more for your Tuesday

Cover picture for the articleFAUNTLEROY FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER: Your breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner today at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW) will help support the Fauntleroy Fall Festival! Go at or after 5 pm and get in on a benefit raffle, too. CITY’S LIGHT RAIL RECOMMENDATIONS: Starting right about now – 9:30 am...

westseattleblog.com

WEEKEND SCENE: Farewell party for longtime local advocate James Rasmussen

One our area’s most-passionate advocates is retiring and moving away. As noted in our daily event list, a gathering Saturday in South Park was a sendoff for James Rasmussen, who’s spent 20 years with the Duwamish River Community Coalition, most recently as its Superfund Manager. from the DRCC’s announcement of his departure:
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 15 notes!

(Photo by Caity Gerhardt) (added) TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT’s alerts for today:. (Continuing) Sunday, we’ll be working on a walkway extension on Sylvan Way SW between SW Holly St and Sylvan Heights Dr. This work is scheduled to begin as early as 7 AM through 5 PM on both days. Our trucks will be entering and exiting the roadway as we complete this work. Please anticipate slowdowns in the area.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Got a boat? Local marina has openings

The photo is from Andy Carlson, who wanted to share the news that Jim Clark Marina has rare openings:. Jim Clark Marina now has moorage available on Harbor Island. Up to 33′ slips are open now. 6 larger slips to 44′ open in September with boathouse options. We...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Humpback whale in view off West Seattle

(Added: Camera view-screen image sent by Kersti) 10:12 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for the report – again today, a humpback whale is in view off West Seattle. Right now it’s traveling westbound along Alki, close to the Lighthouse, “super close” to shore. 12:33 PM: Kersti...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

BIZNOTE: Camp West on the way to ex-West 5 space in The Junction

Michael, we’ve learned the answer to a question many have been asking: What’s next for the former West 5 space at 4539 California SW in The Junction?. Answer: A bar/restaurant called Camp West. We connected today with a member of the ownership team, Patrick Haight, who tells us...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

REOPENING DAY: Westcrest Park Off-Leash Area ready for use, city says

After seven month of work, West Seattle’s only off-leash area is reopening today. Seattle Parks announced early this afternoon that the Westcrest Park OLA would reopen by the end of the day – if it’s not open already (we won’t get to go look for a few hours). The drainage work that has had the area closed since November is detailed here. Today’s announcement says some work remains, however:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEED WARNINGS: Two reader alerts about plants that people and pets should avoid

From the WSB inbox, two reader reports about plants to steer clear of:. FOXTAIL: J sent the photo, hoping to warn pet owners about “the dangers of foxtail grass, which is becoming more ubiquitous every spring and summer around West Seattle. The awns can embed themselves into an animal through the skin, nose, ears, or eyes, and once they are in, they can cause infection or even death. I see huge patches of foxtail right around many of our dog-friendly apartment buildings, as well as in parks and private lawns. (In early June) I spotted it all along the beachfront path at Lincoln Park. Pet owners should clear any foxtail on their private property, know to avoid it while out and about, and be able to spot the symptoms that require veterinary care. A good primer is here.” The photo is from the Lincoln Park sighting that J mentioned.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

GRADUATION: Congratulations, Summit Atlas Class of 2022!

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand) West Seattle’s only charter school, Summit Atlas in Arbor Heights, has graduated its second class of 12th-graders. A ceremony last night at South Seattle College‘s Brockey Center celebrated the 33 members of the Summit Atlas Class of 2022. Student speakers included Maka Yusuf, Steisy Leon, and Wilder Roff:
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

FOLLOWUP: SW Andover RV ‘remediation’ next week

“No Parking” signs are up at our area’s longest-running RV encampment site, SW Andover between 26th and 28th. The signs are marked for June 14-17 – next Tuesday through Friday – which fits the range previously announced for the next planned “remediation.” What remains to be seen is whether the “No Parking” order will be enforced this time; signs have gone up for the last two cleanups, in December and April, but the RVs didn’t move (aside from one photographed by a reader in December, being taken away on a flatbed). City Councilmember Lisa Herbold had said she planned a meeting with the mayor’s office “to discuss planned enforcement of the 72-hour parking rule at this location.” We have inquiries out for more details on next week’s plan.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday’s sunset sunbreak, photographed by Jan Pendergrass) From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:. DISCOVERY SHOP’S BIG SALE: Nonprofit Junction shop benefiting the American Cancer Society has a 50 percent discount storewide sale today and Saturday. Open 10 am-4:30 pm today. (4535 California SW) ‘BUY A...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tires slashed

If you live near Jefferson Square, have a vehicle parked on the street, and haven’t used it yet today, Jake‘s report might be of interest:. At least six cars along the Jefferson Square block of 41st Ave SW had their tires slashed. Perpetrator(s) were not seen but a young man’s voice was heard. If you live in the area and parked on the street last night, check your tires.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: SFD vault-fire response at Delridge/Holden

5:34 PM: Big Seattle Fire “vault-fire response” is headed for the 7700 block of Delridge Way SW. Sparks and smoke are reported to be coming from beneath a concrete slab at a “new construction” site. Police are being dispatched to help direct traffic in the area. Updates to come.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

CONTINUING SUNDAY: West Seattle Baseball hosts All-Star tournament at PeeWee fields

Big weekend of baseball at the West Seattle PeeWee fields (lower Riverview, 7226 12th SW) – it’s All-Star tournament season, and nine teams (all but one are 10U) are competing in this tournament: Two West Seattle Baseball teams (Red and Navy), FSP, Issaquah All-Stars, Shoreline Royals, two City Baseball teams (Gold and Navy), Rock Creek (9U), Driveline Academy. Spectators welcome!
SEATTLE, WA

