The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s assistance with the identity of the male in the photographs. The pictures are not very clear but it’s what they have to work with for now. The unknown male was involved in several suspicious incidents over the weekend in Mauriceville. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 883-2612 with any information.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO