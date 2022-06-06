World War II aircrafts fly to northern Utah as part of multi-date tour

LOGAN, Utah — A pair of World War II warplanes were piloted into Logan-Cache Airport on Monday as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress “Sentimental Journey” and North American B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” will be available for ground tours in Logan through Sunday. The traveling tour also offers flights in the warbirds. For more information, click here .

According to a news release from the Airbase Arizona Commemorative Air Force — the nonprofit museum organization behind the tour — 12,000 B-17s were built for combat during World War II. “Sentimental Journey” is one of five planes still soaring today.

“The Boeing B-17 was most famous for operations in Europe but was used in every theatre of war from 1941-45,” the news release states, explaining the planes' cruise speed was around 160 miles per hour with a maximum altitude of 36,000 feet. “At high bombing altitudes in unheated aircraft, extreme temperatures subjected many crew members to frostbite.”

According to the news release, a Commemorative Air Force member purchased “Sentimental Journey” in 1978 and donated to the Arizona unit.

“Our particular B-25J, Maid in the Shade, served her wartime duty with the 319th Bomb Group, 437th Squadron at Serragia Airbase, Corsica,” The news release states, explaining the plane flew 15 combat missions over Italy and Yugosloavia between Nov. 4 and Dec. 31, 1944. “The majority of the targets were railroad bridges. After the war, she was used as a trainer before being sold at auction and used as an insect sprayer.”

“Maid in the Shade” was procured by the Commemorative Air Force in 1981 and few again in 2009 after a 28-year restoration process, according to the news release.