Photos: LIV Golf Trolls Media Bullies at London 2022 Press Conference

L-R: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Graeme McDowell and Ratchanon Chantananuwat attend a press conference ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational London 2022 at The Centurion Club on June 7, 2022 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde / LIV Golf via Getty Images)

In case you missed it, the media spent the past week or so shaming and bullying the brands associated with players who appeared on the field list for LIV Golf’s London event.

For example, here’s what the far-left Golfweek wrote last week:

The LIV tour released its initial player list Tuesday evening, and as of Wednesday morning many of those players are still featured on the websites of companies such as TaylorMade Golf, Callaway Golf and Ping. When asked by Golfweek’s David Dusek via email Tuesday night if former world No. 1 Johnson will continue to wear TaylorMade hats and use branded bags, a TaylorMade representative responded, “We have no comment to make at this time.” That response also included Sergio Garcia’s use of a TaylorMade bag. Other companies such as Ping and Adidas did not respond to initial emails seeking comment.

So what does the LIV Golf tour do to hit back at golf’s triggered hall monitors? First, they use their own photographer (Aitor Alcade) in order to get the appropriate shots. They then roll out four players wearing the hats of four different equipment brands: Ping, TaylorMade, Srixon and Callaway.

But wait, where’s Titleist? Hold on.

In another grouping they brought out four players, with two players wearing white Titleist hats, bookended by two players wearing black Callaway hats.

Anyone who has an understanding of the pro golf space and how player sponsorships work, related to impressions, know this was not by accident.

Trolling grade: A+

More photos from the Press conference at The Centurion Club

One last thing: check out Kevin Na’s newest sponsor, located on his shirt collar. [insert stunned-emoji] Once the smear merchants, particularly Golfweek, overcome the vapors, expect to see some hit pieces attacking the character of the five-time PGA Tour champion.

Kevin Na talks to the media during a press conference at The Centurion Club on June 7, 2022 in St Albans, England ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational London 2022. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde / LIV Golf via Getty Images)

