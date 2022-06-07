ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nordheim, TX

Nordheim salutatorian title awarded to Baumann

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaley Baumann, Nordheim’s class of 2022 salutatorian, has gone through some difficult times to get where she is today, and getting through those times is one of her proudest achievements. “I came to Nordheim in like eighth grade,” Baumann explained, “and...

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr.

Charles Glenn Wilson Sr., 88, of Victoria passed away on June 7. He was born July 21, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Oble and Lucy Wilson. He married Alice Fern Helms on March 19, 1964, in Port O’Connor. Charles proudly served his country in the Coast Guard working as a Seaman and a lighthouse keeper. After serving three years, he then transferred services to the US Air Force and retired in 1995 as a Tech Sergeant. Charles then became a kindergarten teacher for Cuero ISD for 17 years and retired in 1995. Mr. Wilson was a loving husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived a full, eventful life full of purpose with humor and grace. He truly lived life to the fullest every single day.
VICTORIA, TX
Roland John Perez

Roland John Perez, 42, of Cuero passed away Monday, June 6. He was born September 25, 1979 in Cuero to Julian Santos Perez, Sr. and Maria Pena Perez. He was a warehouse worker for DeWitt County Producers. He loved sports and was a Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan. He was also a sports and shoe collector. Aside from his love for sports and shoes, his greatest love was spending time with his children, girlfriend and family.
CUERO, TX

